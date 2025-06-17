‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Is Returning to the Silver Screen for Dark Comedy ‘Atrabilious’

Whoopi Goldberg is back on the big screen.

The host of The View has only had minor roles, cameos, or voice acting roles in the last few years, with her last major role coming in 2018’s Nobody’s Fool. Upcoming mystery-comedy Atrabilious will change that.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The film also stars Leon Addison Brown, Alec Baldwin, and Jeffrey Wright. It is directed by William Atticus Parker—his second film after 2022’s Forty Winks, starring John Turturro.

Atrabilious follows Steven Joyner (Brown) as he resolves to discover the truth behind his son’s suspicious (and potentially faked) death. He ends up in Brooklyn at a strange speakeasy called Atrabilious, and begins to untangle the many secrets surrounding the bar and its patrons.

Play video

Parker, the director, is the son of Billy Crudup and Mary-Louise Parker. His next film, The Auction, is already in production and set to star his mother alongside Audra McDonald and Richard Kind. It is a loose adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic mystery And Then There Were None.

As mentioned, Whoopi has kept her roles brief in the last few years. Her biggest TV appearance in the last few years was when she reprised her role of Guinan on Paramount+’s Star Trek: The Next Generation sequel series Picard in 2022.

In the film world, she has done plenty of bit parts, most notably in the 2023 remake of The Color Purple and in Mario Van Peebles’ 2024 Western Outlaw Posse. She has also done plenty of voice acting roles for Disney, Skydance, DreamWorks, and the like.