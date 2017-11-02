‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Reportedly Engaged

One of daytime television’s newest co-hosts Meghan McCain is getting ready to tie the knot!

Sources confirm to Us Weekly that the ultra-private TV personality and her fiancé are now engaged and getting ready to walk down the aisle.

The insider reveals that the two are “well into wedding planning” and looking forward to spending their life together.

McCain has referenced her fiancée as her “boyfriend” on social media several times since early 2016, though she has not shared any photos of him or publicly revealed his name. Her Instagram reveals though that he is a good cook as she shares several meals he has prepared for her.

I hope you’re not sick of the boyfriend home cooked meal pics, because I’m never gonna get sick of him making them! #salmon #cauliflowermash #Summercorn 🌽🥗🐠 A post shared by Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on May 27, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

In a tweet posted to social media on Wednesday night, CBS News contributor and Federalist writer, Ben Domenech tweeted, “Love you bae” to McCain, finally going public with fans about their relationship.

Senior contributor and co-worker Bethany S. Mandel confirmed the news, writing, “I finally don’t fear spilling the beans about [Meghan McCain] and [Ben Domenech] in public.”

Prior to popping the question, McCain told the Los Angeles Times that she was not considering walking down the aisle anytime soon.

“I am still dating and love my job and not ready to settle down at all,” she said. “I spend a lot of time dancing in gay bars and want my gay friends to be able to get married, but I don’t know if I ever want to get married and have kids. And I think that’s a common struggle.”

McCain joined The View in early October following the departure of Jedediah Bila. She was the host of FOX News’ Outnumbered, but exited the network after her father Sen. John McCain‘s stage IV brain cancer diagnosis.

In an episode of the ABC morning talk show, McCain said coping with her father’s diagnosis was the “most difficult thing” she had ever done in her entire life.

“I don’t know how people do it at all. It is the most chaotic, difficult, intense thing you could possibly go through,” she said.