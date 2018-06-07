‘The Talk’ Host Sheryl Underwood Tears up Over Kate Spade, Recounts Husband’s Suicide

Kate Spade’s death in an apparent suicide hit Sheryl Underwood close to home as she discussed the topic on Wednesday’s episode of The Talk, also recounting her husband’s suicide.

The talk show host got emotional during the installment, as the panel discussed the fashion icon being found dead at her New York apartment Tuesday morning.

“I’m kinda emotional about this because as you know my husband killed himself, and you will never know… you will never know if it’s clinical depression…. financial stress, you’ll never know,” Underwood said, holding back tears.

She also highlighted reports that Spade left her 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix, a note telling her the death was not her fault.

“I’m sad for her daughter, for that to be in the note because my husband left a note. And what the note does to the person who is still alive is, it shows that the person who is no longer alive has now had the final word,” she told the panel.

“That pain does not… it doesn’t go away, so I really hope that family can come together for her daughter, cause it just doesn’t go away,” Underwood added.

Underwood’s husband died by suicide in 1990 after they had been married for three years, TMZ reports.

Spade’s husband, Andy, released a lengthy statement following the death of the fashion designer. In the statement, the businessman dispelled reports that Kate had left a note for their daughter, adding he was appalled by media reports regarding its contents.

“I have yet to see any note left behind and am appalled that a private message to my daughter has been so heartlessly shared with the media,” Spade said.

The statement also touched on the family’s grief and Kate’s battle with depression.

“My daughter [Frances Beatrix] and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already,” he added.

Spade and Andy met while attending Arizona State University and together launched Kate Spade New York in 1993. They tied the knot in 1994.

The couple sold the company and stepped away from it in 2007 to focus on raising their daughter. The branch recently sold to Coach for $2.4 billion.

Kate was honored twice by the Council of Fashion Designers of America — once in 1996 as an emerging accessories designer to watch, and again in 1998 as the best accessories designer of the year. She did not attend the group’s annual gala and awards show Monday night in Brooklyn.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).