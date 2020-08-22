'The Ranch' Star Kelli Goss Claps Back at Unfollowers With New Bikini Photo

✖

The Ranch star Kelli Goss shared a new bikini photo on Instagram on Aug. 14 as a way to get back at all the people who unfollowed her once she announced her engagement. Back on July 25, Goss announced she is engaged to attorney Justin Wilmers, who proposed a few days after his birthday. Goss is best known for playing Heather Roth on The Ranch and Courtney Sloane in The Young and the Restless.

"Shoutout to everyone who unfollowed me after I got engaged," Goss, 28, wrote on Instagram, alongside a mirror selfie showing herself in a yellow polka-dot bikini. Some of her fans were surprised to hear that anyone would unfollow her after such happy news. "Wait... I'm so confused," one follower wrote. "People unfollow people after they get engaged??? You've got to be kidding! Can I triple follow you now?" Last Man Standing star Molly McCook, who played Goss' on-screen sister Darlene Roth on The Ranch, added, "Hahahah people are trash."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kelli goss (@kelligoss) on Aug 14, 2020 at 3:45pm PDT

Goss and Wilmers announced their engagement last month, with Goss sharing photos from the beach proposal. "AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!! Turns out you got yourself the best birthday present of them all: ME. FOREVER. I love you so much," Goss wrote. On July 29, Goss shared more photos, including close-ups of the big engagement ring. "I love you," she wrote repeatedly to Wilmers.

Wilmers had a scary accident earlier this year. In February, he was injured during their Valentine's Day vacation at the Big Bear Mountain Resort in California while snowboarding. "He wanted to get on the mountain to soak in every minute boarding with his friends but unfortunately 'sending it' a little too hard on a jump got the best of him and left him with five broken ribs, a punctured and consequently collapsed lung, and some bruised kidneys (and body)," Goss revealed on Instagram. Wilmers was released from the hospital on Feb. 21.

"He's not exactly out of the woods yet because he still has a good amount of air in his chest cavity that his body will have to take care of but he’s feeling (and looking) GREAT so we’re all hopeful that it’ll happen on it’s own. With time," Goss wrote on Instagram at the time.

Aside from her engagement, Goss has another reason to celebrate. In January, she was cast in The United States of Al, a new CBS pilot from The Big Bang Theory's Chuck Lorre, David Goetsch, and Maria Ferrari. The show features Parker Young as a former Marine living in Ohio and Adhir Kalyan plays the interpreter who served with him in Afghanistan. Goss will play Young's on-screen estranged wife and the mother of his daughter. Elizabeth Alderfer and Dean Norris also star.