'The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Opens up About Cancer Recovery

Clea Shearer is addressing the chatter surrounding her changed appearance. The 41-year-old star of Netflix's Get Organized with the Home Edit was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer last March after finding two lumps in her breast during a self-exam, and has spent much of the last year undergoing treatment, including radiation and chemotherapy, which caused her to lose her long brunette locks.

As the professional organizer's hair has grown back, she's gotten a lot of questions, which she addressed Tuesday on Instagram. Posting a photo showing her gray hair styled in a short 'do, Shearer began, "Let's talk about my hair, because lately, it's become a discussion point."

"I've been in 4 airports this week, and 2 TSA agents almost didn't let me through because my hair didn't match my photo ID," she explained. "I was interviewed by several media outlets who all asked if I planned on keeping my hair this way. I ran into people who I've known for over 15 years – and when I said hello – they had to ask who I was because they didn't recognize me."

Shearer wondered why people are so fixated on her hair when she spent the last year battling stage 1 invasive mammary carcinoma. "I don't mind my hair being a conversation topic, but it's interesting that the conversation just started happening now," she wrote. "I suppose when I was going through chemo and had NO hair, I was recognizable in a different way. And no one asked questions because it was obvious I didn't have a choice. But now people ARE asking questions."

She continued, "Asking whether I like it, if I'll change it, if I'll dye it ... The answer is I do, and I won't. I might let it grow into a bob, or add some silver highlights, but overall, I'm okay with the way I look." The Netflix personality concluded that she's "proud" of her new hair as she looks back on her cancer journey. "Yes, it's still a reflection of having cancer... but that makes me proud, and I'll wear it like a badge of honor," she wrote.