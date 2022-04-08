The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Announces Breast Cancer Diagnosis

✖

Clea Shearer, a professional organizer and star of Get Organized with the Home Edit, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. Shearer shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, just a day before she was scheduled to undergo a double mastectomy on Friday, writing that she decided to share her diagnosis in the hopes of helping others to notice the symptoms.

Sharing a photo of herself in a white robe tagged at the Vanderbilt Breast Center, Shearer, 40, revealed that she was diagnosed after she first found a lump in late February. The Home Edit cofounder explained that she "had been trying to make an appt with my OB for several months, and even when I told them I found a lump, they couldn't accommodate me." Shearer ultimately "had to request a mammogram from my general doctor, which led to an ultrasound, and then an emergency triple biopsy." Shearer went on to reveal, "I have two tumors, 1 cm each, that are aggressive and fast moving – but I caught it early." Shearer said had she not "taken this upon myself, I would be in a completely different situation right now."

The Netflix star went on to explain her decision to open up about her diagnosis, acknowledging that while "a personal choice to make this public," she felt that "sharing my experience makes cancer feel purposeful." The Home Edit star encouraged others "self-examine on a regular basis" and "self-advocate always, and to prioritize your health over your busy schedules," writing that if she can convince others to do this, "then this will have meant something." Shearer also noted that "I was under 40 when these tumors formed, and have no history of breast cancer in my family. Even if cancer feels improbable, it's still very possible."

"I have to admit, for the first few days I endured the 'why me' feelings. But quickly, I started to think 'honestly, why NOT me?!' I have all the support, resources, and a platform to help other people through this. So if anyone has to have breast cancer, I'll gladly let it be me," Shearer concluded. "Thank you for being on this journey. I love our community, and you mean more to me than you'll ever know. "

Shearer was quickly surrounded by a flurry of supportive messages, with Ali Fedotowsky-Manno commenting, "Here for you every step of the way." Florida Georgia Line star Tyler Hubbard's wife Hayley Hubbard responded, "You've got this, we've got you, and you have an army of prayer warriors with you in addition to your incredible strength."