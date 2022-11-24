'The Home Edit': Clea Shearer Reveals Incredible News Amid Cancer Treatment

Clea Shearer is celebrating a major milestone in her battle against cancer. Seven months after she first announced she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer, The Home Edit co-founder and Netflix star shared the uplifting news that she has completed cancer treatment and is cancer free.

The 40-year-old professional organizer, who has spent the past several months documenting her cancer journey, shared the latest health update on Instagram on Tuesday. Alongside a gallery of images and videos taken at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center alongside her husband, John Shearer, Shearer announced, "I'm done! Today marks my journey from cancer patient, to cancer SURVIVOR. I haven't stopped crying since I was able to ring the bell." The Netflix star went on to reflect on the journey she has been on since first being diagnosed on March 8, recalling how she went into surgery for my double mastectomy" the following month and was "unsure what my treatment plan would be." When she woke up from the nine-hour surgery, she learned "the cancer had made it's way into my lymph nodes, which would mean chemo and radiation were a necessity," adding that as she was trying to digest that information, 7 days later, I had to go back into surgery for necrosis (my skin was not going to make it). But after my second surgery I started healing really well and made it through with flying color."

What followed was weeks of chemotherapy, "8 weeks of AC followed by 12 weeks of Taxol," according to Shearer, who said she had some really rough days, but shockingly, I had some good days too!" She gave a special shout out to "reclining chairs, Top Chef, and Zofran." Shearer finished chemotherapy on Sept. 8, six weeks early, writing that her "body wasn't producing white blood cells anymore and the long term damage wasn't worth the extra treatments." She began radiation in October..." Which is where I finished today."

"I had some starts and stops. I had to deflate my left breast expander so the radiation beam could hit my right side, I had COVID (what in the actual....), nighttime sessions when no one was in the hospital, gala gown changes in the patient dress room, etc," Shearer continued. "But here I sit, on Nov 22nd, 9 months after my diagnosis – and I'm cancer free."

While the journey was filled with plenty of hardships, Shearer wrote that "there have been so many silver linings." As she began her battle against cancer, Shearer's mother moved in her family, the Home Edit star writing, "it's razy to say this, but we had the most special time? I never imagined at 40 years old I would live with my mom again, and I loved every minute." Shearer also said that she "never had this amount of time with John and the kids. It's a time in my life I will treasure, even though it was extremely difficult for all of us." Shearer concluded the post with a message of thanks for those who supported her along the way, writing, "I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. The outpouring of love will stay with me always."