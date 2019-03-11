‘Crocodile Hunter’ Wife Terri Irwin Says She Hasn’t Dated Since His Death

Terri Irwin, the wife of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, has revealed that she hasn’t been on a date in 27 years.

“I think it’s wonderful when people who have lost someone find love again, but I’m not personally looking, and I haven’t been on a date in 27 years,” Irwin told PEOPLE. “In fact, it’s been so long, I’ve had a couple of lovely women ask me out because they figured that’s the case. But I’m content. I have two beautiful kids, a really full plate. I’ve already had my happily ever after.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Terri and Steve Irwin married in 1992, just eight months after a chance encounter. The couple enjoyed a 14-year marriage, during which time they welcomed daughter Bindi, 19, and son Robert, 14. In May, Irwin revealed to E! News that she and her husband had been hoping to have another child prior to his unexpected death.

“I said to Steve,” Terri told the publication. “‘Let’s have a third.’ And he said, ‘You have a girl and you have a boy. What are you hoping for?’”

In 2006, Steve Irwin, who was more commonly known as the Crocodile Hunter, died of a freak accident while taking part in the production of the documentary series Ocean’s Deadliest on the Batt Reef near Queensland, Australia. During a break in filming, he had decided to snorkel and approached a large stingray, which began stabbing wildly with its tail. While Irwin initially believed he had only suffered a punctured lung, the stingray’s barb had pierced his heart.

“No matter the circumstances are that you lose someone, nobody’s truly prepared,” Iriwin said of the accident. “Steve’s accident was so unexpected, it was extremely challenging.”

After the accident, Irwin revealed that one of the ways she and her family coped was through daily conversations.

“We’d each say our favorite part of the day, what we were most looking forward to tomorrow and a good deed we did that day,” she said. “You can’t focus on yourself. You need to focus on what you’re doing for others and then you can start to heal.”

Iriwn, 53, currently runs the Australia Zoo and is slated to star in the new Animal Planet Crocodile Hunter-inspired series alongside her two children, Bindi and Robert, which is set to premiere this fall.