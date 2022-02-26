Two Major Cartoon Network Shows Are Crossing Over

Two hit Cartoon Network shows are about to cross over, according to a press release from WarnerMedia’s Kids & Family division. Teen Titans Go! is set to collide with another animated DC Comics property, DC Super Hero Girls, in the upcoming home release Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse. The crossover is slated to be released on Blu-ray and DVD (as well as digitally) on May 24. However, Cartoon Network viewers can tune in on May 28 to see it on their TV. Additionally, an HBO Max streaming date is set for June 28.

The movie will see the two shows’ universes crossing over to stop a Justice League-level threat: the Legion of Doom. The official synopsis reads: “With the help of an ancient Kryptonian power, Lex Luthor unites the world’s Super-Villains to capture all of Earth’s Super Heroes, until … only the DC Super Hero Girls are left to stop the Legion of Doom. Our heroes must cross dimensions to rescue their fellow Super Heroes from the Phantom Zone, but a fortuitous wrong turn leads them to Titans Tower – where they find much-needed allies in the Teen Titans. The young Super Heroes discover their combined strength – and usual comic relief – are essential to save the day in this blockbuster event! “

The release, which comes as Cartoon Network renewed Teen Titans Go! for Season 8, has DC animated adaptation veteran Matt Peters co-directing alongside Katie Rice, who is known for her work on Hulu’s Animaniacs. Jase Ricci, a writer/producer for DC Super Hero Girls, wrote the script. Its cast includes Kimberly Brooks, Greg Cipes, Keith Ferguson, Will Friedle, Grey Griffin, Phil LaMarr, Scott Menville, Max Mittleman, Jessica McKenna, Khary Payton, Alexander Polinsky, Missi Pyle, Tara Strong, Nicole Sullivan, Cree Summer, Fred Tatasciore, Myrna Velasco, Kari Wahlgren and Hynden Walch.

The physical release of Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse will come with three TV episodes included as special features. Those selections are the DC Super Hero Girls Season 2 episode “#SmallVictories” and two Teen Titans Go! episodes, Season 2’s “Operation Tin Man” and Season 4’s “Titan Saving Time.”