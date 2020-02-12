Jenelle Evans Reveals the Only ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Star She’s Kept in Touch With (Exclusive)

Jenelle Evans is more than happy to keep her distance from most of her former Teen Mom 2 co-stars, but has maintained ties with just one of the ladies from her MTV days, she told PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview Tuesday. Since her exit from the show last year, Evans admitted she still talks to Briana DeJesus “here and there, and other than that, I really don’t talk to anybody.”

As for Kailyn Lowry, with whom Evans has had a tumultuous relationship over the years, the reality star is happy to keep a peaceful distance, even if that means turning down Lowry’s public invitation to appear on her Coffee Convos podcast.

“I know that recently, Kail has reached out to me about a month or two ago asking me to be on her podcast, and I declined,” she said with a laugh. “For many reasons.”

Aside from those two, Evans said she hasn’t reached out or been reached out to by co-stars Leah Messer or Chelsea Houska. “Just keeping to myself and letting them do their thing,” she told PopCulture. “I’m gonna do my thing, so I’m trying to keep things civil between everyone.”

She continued, “You’ve gotta think about your future with other people, and you’ve gotta think about [that] you might run into them someday. Can’t hate each other forever.”

Since Evans’ exit from Teen Mom 2, the mother-of-three admitted she’s been “in limbo,” wanting to pursue other things professionally, but “stuck” to her MTV contract, which expires officially in April.

“I’ve kind of been in limbo for a year since last April, and I’ve been wanting to venture out and do my own things, and people are like, ‘Why aren’t you?’” Evans said. “I’m stuck to this contract, and once I’m out of it, I can go and talk to other companies and stuff.”

“It’s not just other companies,” she continued. “I’m not gonna lie, MTV, they’re iffy about if they really wanna let me go or not. So I’m just sitting here, doing my own thing trying to keep YouTube updated, because my fans, they want to know — they’re digging into my life, and they want to know what’s up!”

Filming everything from 3-year-old daughter Ensley doing her makeup to a night out at a speakeasy bar, Evans said she’s been truly enjoying sharing her story on her own terms.

“It’s really awesome actually, because then it’s not like I’m worried about what’s about to air,” she told PopCulture. “Are people gonna judge me? Am I parenting right or wrong? It’s all about what I want to do — I make my own schedule, and I do what I want, and I share what I want.”

Photo credit: Bennett Raglin/FilmMagic/Getty