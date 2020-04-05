Jenelle Evans Hints Her ‘Teen Mom 2’ Contract Is up, Drawing Backlash and David Eason Criticisms

Jenelle Evans is seemingly out of her Teen Mom 2 contract with MTV, and she is celebrating. The mother-of-three has been between off-the-air for nearly one year, with news of her firing breaking in early May of 2019. Evans was pulled from Teen Mom 2 after her husband, David Eason (who had already been fired from the show), murdered their family dog, causing widespread backlash online. As she told PopCulture.com in a Feb. 11 interview, April was when she could begin moving forward on other projects, and her latest tweet seems to mark that the April date she was waiting for is here.

It feels so great to be in full control of your future without any restrictions. 📺💕 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) April 5, 2020

“I’ve kind of been in limbo for a year since last April, and I’ve been wanting to venture out and do my own things, and people are like, ‘Why aren’t you?’ I’m stuck to this contract, and once I’m out of it, I can go and talk to other companies and stuff,” Evans told us in February. “It’s not just other companies. I’m not gonna lie, MTV, they’re iffy about if they really wanna let me go or not. So I’m just sitting here, doing my own thing trying to keep YouTube updated, because my fans, they want to know — they’re digging into my life, and they want to know what’s up!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She added, “But right now, I don’t know where MTV’s head is at. I mean, things can change in a minute, I have no idea.”

While Evans is rejoicing, her fans are not so pleased. The language of Evans’ tweet, mainly the “in full control” and not having “restrictions” parts, has caused onlookers to lash out. Eason has long been accused of controlling and abusive (a claim that Evans herself once claimed but has recently retracted), and others saw Evans as far from free. Others saw Evans’ tweet as her celebrating being out of a job, which struck them as odd. Scroll through to see what fans are saying to Evans right now.

“The only way you will ever be in full control of your future is to get rid of David FOR GOOD & get yourself into some intense therapy to deal with your codependent ways,” a Teen Mom 2 fan wrote. “Seriously, you’re the most out-of-control person I’ve ever come across.”

“it actually feels so great to have a husband that actually works,takes care of me and our kids, has never abused anyone or anything, and that doesn’t control me. But your wouldn’t know anything about that sis,” a second user wrote.

“Yeah right not as long as that monster hold the threat over you and your kids right,” a third person wrote.

“Not having a job seems like a restriction. Having a husband that is publicly known as an abusive animal murderer seems like another,” a fourth person wrote.

“Translation: I’m unemployed and no one wants to hire me,” a fifth Twitter user wrote.

“Yeah except your husband controls your every move and he’ll most likely get you fired from any future projects you are a part of,” a sixth person tweeted.

“Restrictions? You mean the company offering to millions not wanting to film with a psychopath dog killer abusive ahole? Now your unemployed, yea you showed them,” yet another person replied.

“This is rich coming from you,” another Twitter user wrote. “You lost a high paying job because your dog killing racist husband couldn’t stay out of the way of production and controls you. Must be nice knowing he uses you and drains your accounts to be an unemployed swamp bum.”

“That is a very frightening statement in regards to the protection and welfare of your children and not having a camera crew to document,” an onlooker wrote.

Abuse Claim

While there have been concerns of abuse many times in the past, Evans herself made some frightening claims when she filed a restraining order against Eason in November.

She recalled a Feb. 17, 2019 conversation where he allegedly told her, “You can die for all I care. You’re a piece of s—. Biggest piece of s— I’ve ever seen.” Evans detailed an incident in which Eason allegedly locked her and her son Kaiser in a car and refused to let them out, frightening them both. After she left him in the fall, he allegedly sent her a text about a possible suitor, writing “This is your new boyfriend. I’m going to break his neck and feed you his head … My goal in life is to make sure you regret leaving me like this.”

“Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” she wrote. “Given his actions and knowing his temperament, I believe he was implying that he would kill himself if I do not come back to him… For all of these reasons, I’m afraid that David will harm me or my children, and that he will continue to threaten me using text messages, phone calls or on the internet.”

Retraction

Evans has walked back those claims in a recent YouTube video posted after she reconciled with Eason after a brief separation. In the video, she denies he was abusive to her of their kids.

“I want to tell you guys that David has never abused the children, he’s never abused me. I’ve always had disagreements and those would turn into big arguments. And this is why I decided to go back home and work out my relationship. Because ultimately it’s for my family,” Evans said in the clip. “I think things got so bad into our relationship where I was so unhappy that I needed to come out of it and I feel like the only way to come out of it was if I were to distance myself. I distanced myself for a little bit, and I realized that’s not what I wanted and I needed to work out my marriage. And I didn’t want another failed marriage. I just wanted the kids to be happy.”

She added, “Feeling pretty blessed because I just realized, when I was gone, what I was missing, and I wanted to come back home, and I did, and I’m happy I did.”