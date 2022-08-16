Teddy Ray's Cause of Death: What We Know

Comedian Teddy Ray died on Friday. Ray was found dead in a swimming pool at a home in Rancho Mirage, California, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office told TMZ Monday. Ray was 32.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a call to a private residence in Rancho Mirage at about 10 a.m. Friday. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool. When police arrived, they found Ray deceased in the pool. There were no signs of foul play and it's unknown whose pool he was in. The coroner said Ray was living in Gardena, almost three hours away from Rancho Mirage. Investigators are now waiting for the results from Ray's autopsy before determining an official cause of death.

Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022

Ray, born Theodore Brown in Los Angeles, appeared on Wild 'n Out, How to Be Broke, Messyness, and HBO's Pause with Sam Jay. Ray's other credits include Major Deal, Funny Fat Guy, Perfectly Single, All Def Comedy, and Comedians and Cocktails. "Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He'll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community," Comedy Central said in a statement on Friday.

"All Def Family we're heartbroken and still can't believe that our brother Teddy Ray has passed away," the All Def team tweeted, adding clips from Ray's stand-up act, on Sunday. "We will miss him every day but we know he will have Heaven laughing. Our deepest condolences and prayers to his immediate family and friends."

Many of Ray's clips went viral over the weekend, and his colleagues mourned his death. "Rest well, Teddy. The kindest and funniest. We're all going to miss you far too much," Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson tweeted. "Rest in Power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets," Issa Rae's HOORAE Media wrote.

Ray died just a few weeks after another Comedy Central star, Jak Knight, died. Knight was found at an embankment in Los Angeles on July 14 at 8:33 p.m., the coroner's office told The Hollywood Reporter. His death was ruled a homicide. He was 28. Ray was among the comedians to pay tribute to him. "It took me forever to type this I ain't think you'd leave me this tearful. Love you 4ver Jak Knight," Ray wrote.