Teddy Ray: Celebs and Fans Mourn Comedian's Death
The close-knit comedy world and fans are stunned by the seemingly stunning death of Teddy Ray. Nees first began surfacing on social media about his passing before media outlets confirmed it on Aug. 12. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public and his just recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. A final Instagram post of a woman in the front seat of a car with Ray captioning a picture: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." Ray's comedy often made him trend on social media, with his skits often shared across all platforms. He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital before becoming a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. Ray also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
He often collaborated with comedy greats like Katt Williams. Ray was offered his first TV special on BET within a year of beginning his career in standup. His fans and colleagues are lauding him as one of the greatest of his generation with heartfelt social media tributes.
"Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He'll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community," Comedy Central wrote in a tweet. Hoorae Media, a media production company of Insecure creator Issa Rae, also shared a tweet on his passing. "Rest in Power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets!" the tweet reads.
A light in a dark time
During the lockdown Teddy Ray did an IG live Sunday Sermon. While it was hilarious, he was uplifting folks spirits with comedy and saying some real in it. https://t.co/kqT3cBvJrp pic.twitter.com/FamL7U2nVv— Brandon “Foots” (@welplookathim) August 12, 2022
Ray didn't let the COVID-19 pandemic stop him from bringing joy to other people's lives. He used his social media presence to give real-time comedy.
His circle mourns
All Def Family we’re heartbroken and still can’t believe that our brother Teddy Ray has passed away. We will miss him everyday but we know he will have Heaven laughing. Our deepest condolences and prayers to his immediate family and friends. 🙏🏾🖤🕊 #RIP #TeddyRay pic.twitter.com/Ce7snCtqPD— All Def (@AllDef) August 13, 2022
All Def Comedy was a highlight in Ray's career. He remained an active performer within the network.
An authentic comedian
rip teddy ray, he was a real one 💔— Desus Nice (@desusnice) August 12, 2022
Not only was he funny, but fans and friends say he was also personable. He didn't let fame or his popularity get to his head.
A voice of a generation
Teddy Ray was one of the funniest people to walk this earth. @TeamTeddyRay pic.twitter.com/IINKJcVjob— Kevín (@KevOnStage) August 13, 2022
Ray was naturally funny. But what made him a standout was his cool demeanor and ability to make a joke out of his own life or the lives of those he knew.
An internet favorite
RIP Teddy Ray! This clip is forever hilarious 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/N4CFDql9Eq— Siddiq (@siddiqsbs) August 12, 2022
The comedian received much traction online, where word of mouth helped to grow his fan base. He continued interacting with fans on social media in his brief yet impactful life and career.
So many viral moments
Damn, RIP to this dude Teddy Ray. This video will for sure live on forever. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/T2P1pH7Dbj— Jamie Jones (@unibroward4405) August 12, 2022
Ray's death is hard for many to process. But, social media users have been sharing their favorite viral clips of the comedian.