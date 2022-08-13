Teddy Ray: Celebs and Fans Mourn Comedian's Death

The close-knit comedy world and fans are stunned by the seemingly stunning death of Teddy Ray. Nees first began surfacing on social media about his passing before media outlets confirmed it on Aug. 12. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public and his just recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. A final Instagram post of a woman in the front seat of a car with Ray captioning a picture: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." Ray's comedy often made him trend on social media, with his skits often shared across all platforms. He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital before becoming a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. Ray also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.

He often collaborated with comedy greats like Katt Williams. Ray was offered his first TV special on BET within a year of beginning his career in standup. His fans and colleagues are lauding him as one of the greatest of his generation with heartfelt social media tributes.

"Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He'll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community," Comedy Central wrote in a tweet. Hoorae Media, a media production company of Insecure creator Issa Rae, also shared a tweet on his passing. "Rest in Power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets!" the tweet reads.