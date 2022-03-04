Taylor Swift Surprises Avril Lavigne With Gift Celebrating Release of New Album

Avril Lavigne has a “forever fan” in Taylor Swift. Following the release of the punk-pop singer’s seventh studio album, Love Sux, on Friday, Feb. 25, the “All Too Well” singer, known for her love of gift-giving, sent Lavigne a sweet gift to celebrate the occasion, letting her know that she’s a big fan of the new album.

Lavigne showed off the gift on her Instagram Story. Swift’s gift included a bouquet of pink, peach, and white flowers, as well as a sweet note. That note read, “Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!! It’s AMAZING, like you.” Swift signed the note, “Your forever fan, Taylor.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/lillyswiftt13/status/1499112962899992576?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Produced by Travis Barker’s DTA Records, Love Sux is a 12-track album that features appearances from Machine Gun Kelly and Blackbear, as well as writing from Lavigne’s boyfriend Mod Sun. It also includes Lavigne’s collaboration with Barker called “Bite Me,” which she debuted in November 2021. The album is Lavigne’s first since her 2019 record Head Above Water, the last album she released with Elektra Records.

“I went into this album and just said, ‘I want to make a pop-punk record, a rock-and-roll record. I don’t want to be on the piano. I don’t want ballads, really. I just really want to rock out,’” Lavigne told Billboard of the album. “I think especially after my last album being so mellow and dramatic and deep and introspective – you know, it was beautiful, and it was where I was at in my life, and that’s what worked for me at the time. But I was just ready to get back out there, rock the f-k out, and again just thinking about the live shows. I mean, this is the kind of music I fell in love with, when I was old enough to buy CDs, to discover bands – like, my first year of high school, which is grade nine in Canada.”

Lavigne celebrated the release of her seventh album last Friday with a show at Los Angeles’ The Roxy as part of SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series. During the show, the singer performed favorites including “Sk8er Boi,” “What the Hell,” “Girlfriend,” and “Complicated,” as well as songs from her new album, Lavigne even bringing out Machine Gun Kelly for a performance of their collaboration, “Bois Lie.” Love Sux is now available for purchase and for streaming on services including Apple and Spotify.