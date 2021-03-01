Taylor Swift Slams Netflix Show 'Ginny & Georgia' for 'Lazy, Deeply Sexist Joke' About Her

✖

Taylor Swift is calling out Netflix after the streamer's latest hit, Ginny & Georgia, offered up "sexist" commentary on her dating life. Created by Sarah Lamper, the comedy-drama centers on the complicated relationship between Georgia and her 15-year-old daughter Ginny. The series debuted on Feb. 24 and quickly became a fan-favorite, with the controversial joke coming in the final episode as Georgia asks Ginny whether she’s daing someone new. Ginny responds by stating, "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

The quote quickly angered fans of the singer, who has attempted to keep her dating life more low profile amid her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. On social media, fans slammed the streamer, with one person writing, "Isnt it ironic how ginny and georgia is a show that supposedly promotes feminism yet still makes outdated slutshaming jokes??" After fans first mobilized on social media and condemned the joke, even getting the phrase "Respect Taylor Swift" trending on Twitter, the songstress on Monday broke her silence, criticizing the streamer for what she dubbed a "lazy, deeply sexist joke."

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

"Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back," Swift wrote alongside a screenshot of the joke. "How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s– as FuNnY. ALso, [Netflix] after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you," she continued, referencing the streamer's hit 2020 documentary about her. "Happy Women's History Month I guess."

This is not the first time that Swift has called out those who have opted to use her dating life as a joke. During the 2013 Golden Globes, hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler made her romantic life the topic of conversation, with Fey stating during the opening monologue, "You know what Taylor Swift? You stay away from Michael J. Fox's son," according to Variety. After Poehler suggested Swift "go for it," Fey interjected with, "No, she needs some me-time to learn about herself." Speaking with Vanity Fair not long after, Swift said, "there's a special place in hell for women who don't help other women," explaining that "for a female to write about her feelings, and then be portrayed as some clingy, insane, desperate girlfriend in need of making you marry her and have kids with her, I think that’s taking something that potentially should be celebrated — a woman writing about her feelings in a confessional way — that’s taking it and turning it and twisting it into something that is frankly a little sexist."

At this time, Netflix has not responded to Swift. Those behind Ginny & Georgia have also not responded to her call out. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates.