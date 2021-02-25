'Ginny & Georgia': Netflix Fans Are Calling New Teen Series the 'Best Show' on the Streaming Service

Ginny & Georgia just debuted on Netflix and Fans are already calling the new teen series the "best show" on the streaming service. The show stars Brianne Howey (Batwoman, Horrible Bosses 2) and Antonia Gentry (Raising Dion) as mother and daughter duo Georgia and Ginny Miller. The third member of the family is Ginny's little brother Austin, who is played by Diesel La Torraca (Little Monsters).

Season 1 of Ginny & Georgia finds the three of them settling into a new life in a small New England town, but as it goes, things are not always as they seem, and secrets begin to be revealed. The show was created by Sarah Lampert and debuted on Thursday. Additional cast members include Felix Mallard (Locke & Key), Jennifer Robertson (Schitt's Creek), Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights), Sara Waisglass (Degrassi: Next Class), Raymond Ablack (Narcos), and Mason Temple. Scroll down to see what instant fans are saying about the new show.