'Ginny & Georgia': Netflix Fans Are Calling New Teen Series the 'Best Show' on the Streaming Service
Ginny & Georgia just debuted on Netflix and Fans are already calling the new teen series the "best show" on the streaming service. The show stars Brianne Howey (Batwoman, Horrible Bosses 2) and Antonia Gentry (Raising Dion) as mother and daughter duo Georgia and Ginny Miller. The third member of the family is Ginny's little brother Austin, who is played by Diesel La Torraca (Little Monsters).
Season 1 of Ginny & Georgia finds the three of them settling into a new life in a small New England town, but as it goes, things are not always as they seem, and secrets begin to be revealed. The show was created by Sarah Lampert and debuted on Thursday. Additional cast members include Felix Mallard (Locke & Key), Jennifer Robertson (Schitt's Creek), Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights), Sara Waisglass (Degrassi: Next Class), Raymond Ablack (Narcos), and Mason Temple. Scroll down to see what instant fans are saying about the new show.
Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, move north in search of a fresh start but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy. GINNY & GEORGIA is your new after bedtime binge and it's now streaming. pic.twitter.com/Qy6XZlM5nH— Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) February 24, 2021
I’m really enjoying Ginny & Georgia so far (I’m on ep 2). The Gilmore parallels are clear but more than anything I’m enjoying the ways it diverges from that and surprises.
And the casting is great. Brianne Howey is so vibrant, she really jumps off the screen. Also EYEBROWS.— alanna (@AlannaBennett) February 25, 2021
"I'm gonna need Season 2 asap," one Ginny & Georgia stan tweeted, while someone else echoed that sentiment with, "I already want the Season 2 please."
ginny and georgia best show of 2021— cass (@GOODGRlEFS) February 24, 2021
"I watched [seven episodes] of this last night, would [have] watched it all if I could [have] stopped time!" Another excited fan exclaimed.
Absolutely obsessed it’s been 1 day since release and I binged it in 5 hours and I already need season 2 stat— Kira Leblanc (@KiraLeblancc) February 25, 2021
"I really liked this show. Keep more of these (a Season 2 please) and more shows like this show coming," one pleased watcher wrote.
ginny and georgia kinda excellent pic.twitter.com/ZvRSrEc5lo— lis (@percvbths) February 25, 2021
"I'm REALLY enjoying it and pleasantly surprised," a fan tweeted. "It's honestly The only show, outside of Degrassi, where the high school conversations/banter remind me of being in high school."
I am enjoying Ginny & Georgia very much. @NetflixUK @LanaDelRey pic.twitter.com/N0vcQNwe2F— Andrew Male (@Andr6wMale) February 24, 2021
"I'm actually loving it. Am I supposed to dislike Georgia? Because I'm torn...I kinda love her," one user said slyly.
I was gonna tell Twitter I'm liking Ginny & Georgia and then Scott Porter showed up so now I'm doubling down on that. He's my Taylor Kitsch.— Linda Ge (@lindazge) February 25, 2021
"Ginny & Georgia was so good," a Netflix subscriber cheered.
A wonderful new show I’m in called Ginny & Georgia drops on Netflix TODAY. Check it out!!!! 10 hours of fun filled drama and binging goodness 🍑🍑🍑 🔥🔥🔥 🍿🍿🍿 🎬🎬🎬 https://t.co/J8CMHeFBO2— Nathan Mitchell (@itsNateMitchell) February 24, 2021
"Ginny and Georgia the first Netflix show to give me a buzz in a while," a final fan offered. "This is what i've been needing."