'Ginny & Georgia': Netflix Fans Are Calling New Teen Series the 'Best Show' on the Streaming Service

By Stephen Andrew

Ginny & Georgia just debuted on Netflix and Fans are already calling the new teen series the "best show" on the streaming service. The show stars Brianne Howey (Batwoman, Horrible Bosses 2) and Antonia Gentry (Raising Dion) as mother and daughter duo Georgia and Ginny Miller. The third member of the family is Ginny's little brother Austin, who is played by Diesel La Torraca (Little Monsters).

Season 1 of Ginny & Georgia finds the three of them settling into a new life in a small New England town, but as it goes, things are not always as they seem, and secrets begin to be revealed. The show was created by Sarah Lampert and debuted on Thursday. Additional cast members include Felix Mallard (Locke & Key), Jennifer Robertson (Schitt's Creek), Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights), Sara Waisglass (Degrassi: Next Class), Raymond Ablack (Narcos), and Mason Temple. Scroll down to see what instant fans are saying about the new show.

"I'm gonna need Season 2 asap," one Ginny & Georgia stan tweeted, while someone else echoed that sentiment with, "I already want the Season 2 please."

"I watched [seven episodes] of this last night, would [have] watched it all if I could [have] stopped time!" Another excited fan exclaimed.

"I really liked this show. Keep more of these (a Season 2 please) and more shows like this show coming," one pleased watcher wrote.

"I’m REALLY enjoying it and pleasantly surprised," a fan tweeted. "It’s honestly The only show, outside of Degrassi, where the high school conversations/banter remind me of being in high school."

"I’m actually loving it. Am I supposed to dislike Georgia? Because I’m torn...I kinda love her," one user said slyly.

"Ginny & Georgia was so good," a Netflix subscriber cheered.

"Ginny and Georgia the first Netflix show to give me a buzz in a while," a final fan offered. "This is what i've been needing."

