Taylor Swift’s Drink Is Now Available at Starbucks

Taylor Swift and Starbucks are officially in business together. The Red singer and the coffee and tea chain announced on Friday, Nov. 12 a collaboration that Swift’s fans have long speculated to be in the works. The collaboration is in celebration of the highly-anticipated re-recorded album of Swift’s chart-topping Red album, appropriately renamed Red (Taylor’s Version).

Starbucks customers and Swifters can now order Swift’s favorite drink off the menu: a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte. Customers can purchase the caffeinated drink in-store or via the drive-thru by requesting “Taylor’s Latte” or “Taylor’s Version.” They can also use the Starbucks app by tapping the details in the Taylor app card and clicking “order now.”

Songs from Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) album, as well as other hits, may play in the store. The musical portion is part of the collab that’s expected to last throughout the entire promotion. A playlist recently dropped on Spotify of swift’s hits for fans to enjoy at home. The collaboration comes right on time for the chain’s popular “red cup” season in conjunction with the holidays.

In the spirit of giving, Starbucks is offering customers to send their friends an exclusive Swift-inspired e-Gift card. Swift’s beverages are sure to be a best seller.

Fans first began wondering if a collaboration was brewing earlier in the week when Starbucks tweeted, “It’s Red Season.” Potentially realizing that fans caught on, Starbucks tried damage control before an official announcement was made. In follow-up tweets, Starbucks insisted they were referring to their annual holiday red cups and seasonal beverages.

Swift’s love for Starbucks is no surprise to fans. She drank from a Starbucks cup in a video dedicated to all things fall recently. In the video, she points to her fall wardrobe, drinks of a “pumpkin flavored” Starbucks drink, walks over her fireplace, and bakes her favorite cookie.