Taylor Hawkins’ Final Text to John Stamos Will Break Your Hearts

The music world continues reeling following the tragic death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on Friday. Following the news, John Stamos took to Twitter and shared the last message that he received from the musician. The message now serves as a heartbreaking reminder that Hawkins’ life ended far too soon.

Stamos wrote on Twitter that Hawkins’ last text to him was a rather emotional one looking back on it. The drummer texted him, “Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that s— together before we die.” The Full House star continued to write that they were “wise words” from his late friend. He also added that he is, understandably, feeling “so f—ing sad” about the loss. The news is hitting Stamos especially hard as it comes only a couple of months after his dear friend Bob Saget unexpectantly died.

Late Friday night, it was reported that Hawkins had died in Bogota, Colombia. He was 50 years old at the time of his death. Hawkins reportedly died in a hotel room in Bogota, which is where the Foo Fighters were set to perform at Festival Estéreo Picnic. They subsequently canceled their planned performance at the festival. Authorities released a statement about his passing, which read (per The Mirror), “The cause of death has yet to be established. According to those close to him, the death could be related to the consumption of drugs.” The Foo Fighters announced Hawkins’ passing via social media, issuing a statement that read, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

As Stamos referenced on Twitter, the news of Hawkins’ passing comes months after Saget’s own untimely death was announced. Saget died in early January at the age of 65. In the days following his death, Stamos shared how he was coping with the loss. On Twitter, he recalled the little things about their friendship that he’ll miss. Stamos specifically mentioned how he already missed the daily messages that he would receive from Saget, writing, “I miss getting a text from him right now. Me answering. Him saying he’s too tired to respond. Me saying, “Then why’d you text me so early?”