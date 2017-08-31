‘RHOC’ Cast Member Tamra Judge Shares Cheeky Photo to Reveal Her Melanoma Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Tamra Judge revealed to fans Sunday that she has been diagnosed with melanoma, sharing the news with a cheeky Instagram photo.

Judge shared a mirror selfie with her shorts pulled up to highlight a mole on her backside.

“I work out hard for this Booty,” the reality TV personality wrote. “I was planning on competing again in November at 50 years old, but I’m not sure that’s happening now. It looks like God has a different plan for me.”

Judge added that she decided to share the snap to encourage her followers to get their skin checked.

“I’m showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like,” she wrote. “I don’t want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR ass and get your skin checked. This was just a small black flat freckle…. I had no idea! I’ll be fine because my faith is strong and my Ass ain’t bad either. Thank you @cacoastalderm. I’ve been a little sad, worried and pissed off. But we caught it early and that makes me happy. Happy birthday to me. #saveyourass birthday party in Cabo not sounding like a good idea now.”

The Bravolebrity has long been candid about her love for fitness, and co-founded a gym with her husband, Eddie Judge, whom she renewed her vows with in August.

“Celebrating love with all the hate that’s going on,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “May God bless your life because it’s not always easy. But God has a plan.. a big plan.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @tamrajudge