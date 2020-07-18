Tamar Braxton: 'RHOA' Star Nene Leakes Shares Update on 'The Real' Alum After Hospitalization

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes provided an update on her friend Tamar Braxton, who was hospitalized Thursday night. Leakes said she is confident the singer will "get thru this" and urged her fans to check in on "your strong friends" and "try not to judge." Braxton was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after she was reportedly found "unresponsive" due to an alleged suicide attempt.

"When you are a strong person, you manage stress differently!" Leakes wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of herself and Braxton. "People tend to judge the outside Strength on the inside abilities to cope! A lot of strong people cry in the dark and hurt alone." Leakes said she talks to the Braxton Family Values star often, including Thursday to try to "pull her thru this moment." On Friday, she checked in with Braxton and her boyfriend, David Adefeso.

"I say that to say this...check on your strong friends!" Leakes wrote. "Try not to judge so much! know that there are people being treated wrong for real and It’s really painful. I know Tamar is gonna get thru this but please pray for her strength." Several of Leakes' famous Instagram followers added prayer and heart emojis, including Larsa Pippen, Real Housewives of Potomac's Monique Samuels, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

Adefeso called 911 Thursday night when he found Braxton "unresponsive" at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Downtown Los Angeles and told dispatchers Braxton drank and took prescription pills, according to The Blast. Adefeso also reportedly told police that Braxton threatened suicide earlier in the day. "Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day -- more information will be coming in the next few days," Braxton's rep later told The Blast. "Please pray for her."

Adefeso and Braxton also host Coupled & Quarantined, a live YouTube show they started during the coronavirus pandemic. Thursday's show was canceled, but her family included a statement apologizing for the inconvenience. "Your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today's show," the statement read, noting that Braxton did not have the coronavirus.

Braxton had been in a contract dispute with WE tv, the home of Braxton Family Values. The former The Real host was reportedly not happy with the trailer for her new show Get Ya Life and publicly complained on Twitter about the way Family Values was edited. "Tamar Braxton has been part of the WE tv family for nearly a decade," WE tv said in a statement to PEOPLE. "We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.