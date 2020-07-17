Tamar Braxton 911 Call Released Alleging Suicide Attempt at LA Hotel

Tamar Braxton may have tried to take her own life. A 911 call that was placed late Thursday night claims someone at the Ritz Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angles, California attempted suicide. According to TMZ, when paramedics arrived, they found her unconscious inside her room.

Her boyfriend David Adefeso told police officials that she was upset earlier in the day and actually threatened suicide. He went into further detail with them saying that she may have tried to overdose on pills and alcohol. When she was found she was rushed to the hospital. According to The Blast, she is in stable condition but is still unconscious and is under 24-hour watch at the hospital. A spokesperson told the outlet, "Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her." Police officers did said that they did not find a note of any kind in the room with her.

Tamar and Adefeso have a reality show coming out on WE tv called "Get Ya Life" and sources say she's been extremely emotional over her contract deal with the network. There's allegedly been an ongoing dispute between Braxton and WE tv and has tried getting out of her contract because she feels she's been screwed over for years now. Things apparently got worse when the trailer for the show came out this week because she felt blindsided that she's not be portrayed right.

The network did speak to PEOPLE saying, "Tamar Braxton has been part of the WE tv family for nearly a decade. We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers ad joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time."

The couple are also on a YouTube show together called Coupled & Quarantined and they usually air their episodes on Thursdays, however, it was announced that the latest episode was postponed but it was not clear why. "Hello y'all, unfortunately your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today's show (don't worry it's not COVID)," the message announced. "We're sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week's show is going to be even bigger and better. So sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. We'll make it up to you next week."