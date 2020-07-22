Tamar Braxton Reportedly Transferred to Mental Health Facility After Alleged Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton found herself hospitalized on July 17 after she was found by her boyfriend unresponsive following an alleged suicide attempt at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, the R&B singer was transferred to a new facility.

A representative of Braxton’s told PEOPLE that no further information would be provided, though the spokesperson did appreciate the “outpouring of support.” Both E! News and The Blast have learned that Braxton is alert and responsive. All of this comes as good news as Braxton was reported unresponsive to the police at 9:45 p.m. This came on the same night she and her boyfriend, David Adefaso, broadcast their livestream show, Coupled and Quarantined. The YouTube series did not go on as scheduled that night.

Braxton is set to star in her own upcoming series on WE tv called Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, which will have cameras following her throughout her daily duties as a mother and singer. The home of her new show put out a statement after learning of her situation, “Tamar Braxton has been part of the WE tv family for nearly a decade,” the statement read. “We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time.” WE tv is the home for Braxton Family Values, which has aired 142 episodes since 2011. Tamar stars in the series alongside her sisters, Toni, Traci, Towanda and Trina.

After news of her scary situation first developed, many fans of hers took to social media to voice their concern over the singer. One tweet read, “I’m praying for @TamarBraxtonHer and her whole family. That’s really all you can do at a time like this. You never really know what’s going on with a person. Praying for the best outcome of this sad and shocking situation.” After word of her being awake and responsive first began to trickle out, many fans sent her positive thoughts, including one tweet that read, “I’m so happy Tamar Braxton is awake! I’ve been so worried about her! Hope she’s feeling soon. We love you!”

In addition to her music career and her reality shows on WE tv, Braxton appeared on the second season of Celebrity Big Brother. That was where Braxton quickly became a fan favorite and proved to be a strategically sound player, earning the victory over former first-round pick in the NFL, Ricky Williams. Tom Green went on to take home America’s Favorite Houseguest.