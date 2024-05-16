Drake and SZA's Relationship Timeline, Explained

Drake has had many romances, much of which have been discussed in his music and via diss records. The Canadian-born rapper has a history of publicly declaring his love for a woman before turning cold on a single. But one person he hasn't done that to is "The Weekend" singer, SZA. The two have confirmed they've dated in the past. While it was only briefly, it appears their friendship was strong enough to survive all of these years later. Here's an overview of their past romance that has since turned into occasional musical collaborations.

A photo surfaces Many believed the two were dating in 2017. The two were photographed together out that year.

Drake shows love to SZA After the release of her collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign "Hit Different" was released, the "God's Plan" rapper posted to is Instagram Story: "Solana is the chefs kiss." SZA's real name is Solana.

Drake addresses dating SZA in a song As usual, Drake dishes on his love life in his music. In one of his lyrics from the 21 Savage single "Mr. Right Now," he rapped: "Cause I used to date SZA back in '08."

SZA responds to Drake's lyrics on social media Almost immediately after Drake's rhyme dropped, SZA hopped online to give a clear timeline, noting Drake's was confusing and she didn't want anyone to think their situation was "anything underage or creepy." The singer turned 18 in November 2008.) "So It was actually 2009 lol ... in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol," she tweeted. "I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm ... it's all love all peace."

The exes collaborate together on music SZA and Drake collaborated on "Slime You Out." It was the lead single off Drake's album For All the Dogs.