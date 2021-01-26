Sylvester Stallone Selling Mansion in Star-Studded Beverly Park for $110 Million

✖

Sylvester Stallone is on the move. According to the Los Angeles Times, the actor is selling his Beverly Park mansion for $110 million. The publication noted that the listing is exclusively held by Rick Hilton, Jeff Hyland, and the husband and wife team Barron N. Hilton and Tessa Hilton of Hilton and Hyland.

The property spans 3.5 acres in North Beverly Park, an exclusive enclave in L.A. County. The area is also home to residents such as Denzel Washington, Magic Johnson, and Justin Bieber. Interestingly enough, the listing on Stallone's home puts it in an elite group of houses in the area. The L.A. Times reported that the house is one of a handful of homes in Southern California that is being offered at more than $100 million. Stallone's mansion, valued at $110 million, is tied with Steve Wynn's Beverly Hills mansion as being the fourth-priciest listing in L.A. County.

Rick Hilton said that Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, are swapping the West Coast for a place on the East Coast. This listing comes a few months after the Rocky star paid $35.38 million for a compound in Florida's Palm Beach. When it comes to Stallone's Beverly Hills pad, it covers 21,000 square feet. It contains eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms and, according to Hilton, offers the best view lot in the entire neighborhood. Barron Hilton said, "Even the garage has a great view."

The mansion is in top condition, as Stallone updated the place every few years. He reportedly added a Richard Landry-designed guesthouse and touched up the living spaces with steel-framed windows and doors. The mansion was originally built as a Mediterranean, but these upgrades that the movie star implemented have brought a contemporary feel to the place. Of course, given the size of the mansion, the home is full of exciting amenities. The location boasts a movie theater, gym, and cigar room with an air-filtration system. There is also a memorabilia room complete with a life-sized Rocky Balboa statue. The garage connected to the mansion has room for eight vehicles and even includes an art studio. The outside of the mansion is equally as impressive. The grounds include rolling lawns and an infinity pool with a spa. Stallone put his own touches on the outside of the mansion, as well, as there is another Rocky statue at the edge of the spa area.