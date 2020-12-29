Peek Inside Sylvester Stallone's Stunning $3.35M La Quinta, California Mansion

Sylvester Stallone is selling his lavish home in La Quinta, California for $3.35 million and giving fans a chance to explore the property themselves in a digital tour. Photos and a video of the home were published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, highlighting the architecture itself as well as Stallone's distinctive decor choices. Stallone reportedly has two other homes aside from this one he is selling. La Quinta is a popular suburb of Los Angeles, California, and Stallone is retaining another home within the city itself. He also has an idyllic getaway in Miami, Florida, which may explain why he feels comfortable saying goodbye to this La Quinta mansion. The town is famous for its many golf courses, and Stallone's home offers a perfect view of those wide-open spaces. Stallone is one of his generation's defining action movie heroes, starring in movies like Rambo, Rocky and The Expendables for decades now. He recently reprised his role as John Rambo in Rambo: Last Blood, which put him back in the spotlight last year. For fans, a look at Stallone's listing provides a surprising amount of insight on the actor himself — his tastes, his dislikes and even some paintings that he did himself, which are on display. Here is a look at Stallone's $3.35 million mansion for sale in La Quinta, California.

Style (Photo: Doyle Terry courtesy of Douglas Elliman) Stallone had this home built in 2008, and real estate experts speculate that his Italian-American heritage influenced its "Old World Mediterranean style." However, it includes "Caribbean island touches" as well, allowing residents to fully enjoy the southern California climate.

Outdoors (Photo: Doyle Terry courtesy of Douglas Elliman) The mansion has a scenic walled patio entryway, perfect for enjoying time outside. It's a perfect place to greet guests and host events without being completely exposed.

Open-Air (Photo: Doyle Terry courtesy of Douglas Elliman) As noted above, Stallone's mansion features plenty of ways to open up space for mixed indoor and outdoor functions. The double wood front doors swing wide, along with other large doorways and windows on both floors, welcoming the breeze inside.

Foyer (Photo: Doyle Terry courtesy of Douglas Elliman) The main entrance leads to a grand arched foyer, wasting no time in getting to the comforts of a cozy living room.

Living Room (Photo: Doyle Terry courtesy of Douglas Elliman) The two-story, beamed-ceiling living room features a fireplace and chandeliers, retaining the old-world charm of the construction without sacrificing any comforts of a modern home. Multiple areas to gather ensure that things never feel cramped for a group of any size.

Kitchen (Photo: Doyle Terry courtesy of Douglas Elliman) For those that love to cook — or eat — the kitchen might be the biggest draw in Stallone's house. The room is all sturdy tile and hardwood, with an eat-in kitchen island and plenty of other counter space besides. Double ovens ensure that there will always be enough to go around.

Dining Room (Photo: Doyle Terry courtesy of Douglas Elliman) For more formal meals, the dining room offers the perfect space to seat large groups and gather with no distractions. Here, the doors open wide to the outdoor terrace, seamlessly blending into more space for ambitious seating arrangements.

Terrace (Photo: Doyle Terry courtesy of Douglas Elliman) Outside, a stone terrace sits nestled between palm trees, pillars and the clear blue sky. An in-ground swimming pool and spa provide all the relaxation one could need, while a tiled fire pit is a perfect place to kick back and dry off.

Pool (Photo: Doyle Terry courtesy of Douglas Elliman) Stallone's swimming pool blends right into the stone the rest of the terrace is paved with, and a narrow channel connects it to the accompanying spa. The actor has maintained lush greenery around the terrace.

Stream (Photo: Doyle Terry courtesy of Douglas Elliman) If the pool weren't enough, a small stream runs alongside Stallone's property, lined with sturdy rocks to mark its banks. The stream reportedly runs all the way across the property.

Master Bedroom (Photo: Doyle Terry courtesy of Douglas Elliman) On the second floor, the master bedroom of Stallone's mansion opens out onto a second, private terrace, and rises to a point with high wood-beamed ceilings inside. The TV apparently rises from the foot of the bed, and Stallone himself seems to have furnished the bed frame with an overhead mirror.

Balcony (Photo: Doyle Terry courtesy of Douglas Elliman) The second-floor terrace drives home the "old-world" aesthetic more than any other area, with ornate iron railings and light tile alongside the terracotta roof. The view is unmatched, with dense palm trees giving way to a mountainous horizon.

From Afar (Photo: Doyle Terry courtesy of Douglas Elliman) Viewed all at once, Stallone's property is a living ecosystem with an inviting home at its center. The gardens and stream set the land apart from the surrounding golf courses, while the house emerges from behind the trees like a welcome beacon.