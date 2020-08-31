'Rocky IV' Director's Cut Coming Soon From Sylvester Stallone

✖

A new version of Rocky IV is coming very soon. On Instagram, Sylvester Stallone announced he's working on a director's cut of the 1985 film. He's doing this to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the film, which will be on Nov. 27.

"For the 35th anniversary Rocky 4 Is getting a new DIRECTORS cut by me," Stallone wrote on Instagram. So far it looks great. Soulful... Thank you MGM For this opportunity to entertain." And while replying to one fan on Instagram, Stallone mentioned the one thing that will be cut from the film. "The robot is going to the junkyard forever, no more robot," Stallone replied to one commenter when talking about Paulie's robot.

The fourth installment of the Rocky series was a huge success, making over $300 million at the box office. Rocky IV was the final appearance for Carl Weathers who played the role of Apollo Creed. The film also introduced fans to Ivan Drago, who was played by Dolph Lundgren. In a 2018 interview, Lundgren talked about how he prepared for the role.

"I had this Russian coach for my Russian language and he was from Moscow," Lundgren said via Screen Crush. "He had all this information about the athletes in the Soviet Union, how they’re being used by the system, how it’s very militaristic, they don’t have any power, they have to do what they’re told. We kind of built that into his backstory. I can't remember exactly what it was, but there was something I had to prove to the establishment. And that’s one reason I did all of these things.

Drago killed Creed in the film, which was one of the most memorable moments of the entire franchise. Last year, Lundgren and Weathers reunited and a gym in California. Lundgren shared a photo of the two and wrote: Rematch at Gold's Gym Venice. Apollo's looking dangerous."

Rocky IV serves at the backstory on the most recent Rocky film, Creed II. Apollo Creed's son, Adonis, is challenged by Drago's son Victor. Lundgren is featured in the film as well as Stallone. Michael B. Jordan plays Adonis while Florian "Big Nasty" Munteanu plays Victor. The news of Rocky IV comes a few days after the announcement of a new Rocky and Creed video game, which will be released next spring.