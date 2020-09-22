Sylvester Stallone Fans Send Well Wishes After His Mother, Jackie Stallone, Dies at 98
Fans are sending their support to actor Sylvester Stallone following the death of his mother, Jackie Stallone. Jackie passed away Monday at the age of 98 of a yet-to-be revealed cause, Stallone's brother, Frank Stallone, confirmed on Instagram.
In his post, shared late Monday night, Frank sadly revealed that "this morning my brothers and I lost our mother." Remembering her as "a remarkable woman working out everyday full of spunk and fearless," he said that Jackie "died in her sleep as she had wished." He added that he is "drowning my emotions in tears and to (sic) much vino," adding, "but when you've known someone for 70 yrs it tough and sad." Speaking of the close relationship his brother had with their mother, wrote, "Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life." He said that "we all loved her and her [spirit] to survive and prevail . I'll miss you always mommy."
While Sylvester Stallone has not yet publicly spoken following his mother's passing, fans are already showing their support for him online. As news of Jackie’s death broke early Tuesday morning, Stallone's fans flocked to social media to pay their respects and send their condolences and well wishes to Stallone and his family. Keep scrolling to see how fans are showing their support.
God Rest her soul he was so blessed to have her that long in his life my parents are 83 and I know how it must be hard on him because I could not imagine my life without my parents God bless the Stallone family🙏— Pam (@Skynette77) September 22, 2020
Just learning about my hero Sylvester Stallone’s @TheSlyStallone mother passing away at 98.God bless you Mr.Stallone.Sending you and your brother Frank my sincere condolences,thoughts and prayers.Please stay strong and keep punching.I love you,Sir.#TuesdayMorning @todd_lanman pic.twitter.com/RKf6uz8ez1— Danny Gautama (@DannyGautama) September 22, 2020
@TheSlyStallone Sly, sorry to hear about the passing of your dear mother. I never met the lady but wow, 98 what an innings most of us can only dream of living that long. My warmest regards to you and your family.— G (@G81305489) September 22, 2020
So sorry to hear you Lost your mother. May she Rest In Peace. You & your family are in my prayers 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️— Pfcwalnuts. pfc2580@hotmail.com (@pfcwalnuts) September 22, 2020
Wow that's terrible I'm so sorry for your lost😭😥🙏— Jimmy Ramos (@jimmylegends34) September 22, 2020
Luv, prayers and Condolences to @TheSlyStallone and family ❤️— Kerri Dionisi (@KerriDionisi) September 22, 2020
Sorry for your loss Sylvester. May God comfort you and your family during this time❤️🙏🏽— michelle (@michell84128580) September 22, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss Sly. RIP Jackie. My condolences to Sly and the whole Stallone family.— Christian Eltell (@ChristianEltell) September 22, 2020
@TheSlyStallone I'm sorry for your loss of your mom— Thomas (@Faygojuggalod) September 22, 2020
@TheSlyStallone I am so deeply sorry for your loss. I will be praying for you and everyone who knew and loved your momma during this difficult time. 🙏🏼 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HemsgfQjRY— Erica Anderson (@DollFace_1987) September 22, 2020
@TheSlyStallone I’m sorry to hear about your mom. RIP Jackie. 💐— annie 😷 (@BCvalleygirl) September 22, 2020
My Sincere Condolences & prayers to Frank & @TheSlyStallone also, those dearest ) May The good Lord hold Mrs. Jackie Stallone in the palm of his hands She will always be in our hearts rest peacefully Jackie you’ve left a legacy of extent behind 🕊— 🌼Wendy (@27cc40a7ee3a402) September 22, 2020
@TheSlyStallone so sorry to hear about your mum. My thoughts are with you all xx— Tania Downer (@taniadowner) September 22, 2020