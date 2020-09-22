Sylvester Stallone Fans Send Well Wishes After His Mother, Jackie Stallone, Dies at 98

Fans are sending their support to actor Sylvester Stallone following the death of his mother, Jackie Stallone. Jackie passed away Monday at the age of 98 of a yet-to-be revealed cause, Stallone's brother, Frank Stallone, confirmed on Instagram.

In his post, shared late Monday night, Frank sadly revealed that "this morning my brothers and I lost our mother." Remembering her as "a remarkable woman working out everyday full of spunk and fearless," he said that Jackie "died in her sleep as she had wished." He added that he is "drowning my emotions in tears and to (sic) much vino," adding, "but when you've known someone for 70 yrs it tough and sad." Speaking of the close relationship his brother had with their mother, wrote, "Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life." He said that "we all loved her and her [spirit] to survive and prevail . I'll miss you always mommy."

While Sylvester Stallone has not yet publicly spoken following his mother's passing, fans are already showing their support for him online. As news of Jackie’s death broke early Tuesday morning, Stallone's fans flocked to social media to pay their respects and send their condolences and well wishes to Stallone and his family. Keep scrolling to see how fans are showing their support.