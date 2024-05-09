Sydney Sweeney Ditches Blonde Hair for Shocking 2024 Met Gala Look

Sydney Sweeney just ditched her iconic blonde hair for a shocking new look. The Euphoria actress turned up at the 2024 Met Gala with dark locks chopped off above the shoulder, with bangs.

Hitting the Met Gala red carpet with her stunning new hairstyle, Sweeny donned a beautiful blue dress covered in fabricated flowers, along with long black gloves and and gorgeous diamond necklace. Notably, Us Weekly reports that the actress's new hair appears to just be a wig, but it is very reminiscent of her look in Immaculate, a recent horror film she starred in a produced.

Sweeney's Met Gala appearance comes just weeks after Hollywood producer Carol Baum made some harsh comments about her, such as saying that she believes Sweeney "can't act" and isn't "pretty."

"There's an actress who everybody loves now – Sydney Sweeney," Baum said, per the Daily Mail. "I don't get Sydney Sweeney. I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney's movie because I wanted to watch it. I wanted to know who she is and why everybody's talking about her."

"I watched this unwatchable movie- sorry to people who love this movie – [this] romantic comedy where they hate each other," Baum continued, referring to Sweeney's recent rom-com, Anyone But You, with Glen Powell.

In response, Sweeney's representative gave Variety this statement: "How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman. If that's what she's learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that's shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms Baum's character."