'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Reveals Her Disgust With Gross Season 2 Hot Tub Scene

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney had to undergo some unpleasant method acting while shooting a recent scene. Season 2 of the HBO drama has seen Sweeney's character Cassie in a number of compromising positions, most notably in episode 4. Cassie tries to seduce Nate (Jacob Elordi) at Maddy's (Alexa Demie) birthday party, only to find herself throwing up in a hot tub after getting drunk.

During a recent interview with Decider, Sweeney expressed how "grossed out" the scene made her feel. "During the hot tub scene, during the throwing up, I got really grossed out," Sweeney said. She said to realistically portray the vomiting, "They had this invisible tube that looked like a horse bit, and they put it in my mouth and I had to somehow hold and make it look semi-normal and then throw up over everyone, which was…it was so gross."

Sydney Sweeney shares some BTS from shooting the hot tub scene in @euphoriaHBO | #EuphoriaHBO FYC Event pic.twitter.com/92wvmbAE2a — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 21, 2022

However, Sweeney still remembers the episode as a positive experience. "But I always love these kinds of scenes where we're all together because a lot of times we don't get to have many scenes where we have a bunch of girls together, and we were literally in one room. So, it was chaotic but fun."

Earlier this month, Decider also spoke with The White Lotus actress and her co-star Maude Apatow about how Cassie's breakdown in Episode 4 was conceived. While Sweeney praised director and executive producer Sam Levinson and Euphoria's crew, Apatow applauded Sweeney's performance.

"That episode is so chaotic for [Cassie]," Sweeney told Decider. "What I love about Sam is every shot he wanted her to be drinking a different bottle. So if you notice, every single shot she has a completely different bottle in her hands. By the end of that episode, I'm like, how many drinks is she in? She was gone."

During Cassie's alcohol-induced breakdown, she has a very emotional, private moment in her family's basement in front of her friends. Euphoria's cast also watched her off-screen, according to Apatow. "Sydney was so good, the dancing with the balloons," Apatow recalled. "We were all gathered around the monitor watching her, like dying. She's so good." Sweeney said, "It was a lot of fun. I was enjoying that because I finally got to let loose as Cassie and…it was cool. And I actually got very tangled [in the balloons]. To the point that they had to call cut because it was all around my neck."