Tatyana Ali and Husband Vaughn Rasberry's Relationship Timeline, Explained

Tatyana Ali has been consistently working in Hollywood since she was a child. Her breakout role was as Ashley Banks in the 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and she's gone on to star in and produce various products, including many Lifetime films. But her greatest accomplishment is as a mother and wife. Ali has been married to Dr. Vaughn Rasberry for eight years. The Howard University graduate began his work as a professor at Stanford University after receiving his Ph.D. He's also an author, earning the Ralph Bunche Award from the American Political Science Association for his work. While the couple are largely out of the spotlight, the actress has gushed about her family life publicly. Here's everything we know about the couple.

They met on an online dating site The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star and Rasberry met on eHarmony in 2014. Two years later, they wed.

An intimate wedding ceremony The couple wed in Beverly Hills in 2016. At the time of their wedding, Ali was pregnant with their first child. In an exclusive with PEOPLE, the actress explained the wedding as being "upscale Caribbean vibe." It was held during the daytime.

Their beautiful family The couple are parents of two boys: Edward Aszard Rasberry and Alejandro Vaughn Rasberry. Ali gave birth to their firstborn, Edward, on September 16, 2016. They welcomed Alejandro on August 15, 2019.

Backlash for breastfeeding Ali is a hands-on mother, and Rasberry is equally as involved. Breastfeeding was important to the couple, which Ali did solely for almost two years for each of her boys. Unfortunately, not everyone in their circle was understanding. Ali appeared on the Dine With series by SpringHill alongside other celebrity moms, including fellow actress Kyla Pratt and singer Melanie Fiona. They spoke about the unsolicited advice they received on their decision to breastfeed. She said: "I wanted to breastfeed for up to two years, or more, you know? Nobody in my family had done that before. And I got so many comments. [People would ask me] 'You still breastfeeding that baby? You don't have to work so hard, just put a little formula in it.' And I really needed somebody to say, 'Good job.'"

They keep their love private Despite being a celebrity, Ali's personal life is relatively off-limits. She shares her experiences as a mom but glimpses of motherhood and marriage life are scarce. The actress shared a date-night photo of her and Rasberry attending the Beyonce concert in September 2023 on her Instagram account. "Release the stress, Release the LOVE, Forget the rest," she captioned the post.