Sydney Sweeney Admits Her Dad Had to Turn off 'Euphoria' and Walk Away

Sydney Sweeney was recently featured on a preview of her Sunday TODAY interview with Willie Geist. She talked about her family's reaction to seeing her in Euphoria, including how her dad and grandpa had to turn off the show. "Perhaps they weren't prepared the first time they saw the show," Geist commented. "No," Sweeney said. "My mom knew. My mom visited me on set quite a few times, so she like knew the story, and I talked to her a lot about it. My dad didn't. I didn't prepare my dad at all. I mean, how do you bring up a conversation? And also, when I talk to my dad, it's usually not about work. It's. Just, 'Hey, dad.' And we talk like father-daughter conversations. So he decided he was going to watch it without telling me, with his parents." When asked what happened next, Sweeney told Geist, "My dad and my grandpa turned it off and walked out. But my grandma, she's a big supporter of mine. She's a big fan of mine." She added, "I actually, I bring her usually all over the world to my different sets when I make her an extra."

"Have you been struck by how resonant the show has been?" Geist asked. "It's amazing," Sweeney replied. "It's become a part of the culture almost. I mean, I remember my brother when he was like a freshman and, and sophomore in college, and they were throwing Euphoria, college-themed parties, and he's like, I can't escape it. When asked what she loved when reading for the role of Cassie, she answered, "There was so much to Cassie that I loved, especially in the beginning. I think that I always tend to drift towards characters who might read one way on a page, and I like to find the layers to that character because I think a lot of people could have looked at Cassie, like on the show, how a lot of people do."

"They sexualize her," Sweeney added. "They look at her as one way and finding the layers and just the emotional depth to who she is and why she is, how she acts or how she thinks. She's a beautiful, broken character." "And we have a season three coming," Geist began. "I know you're not gonna break any news right here, right now." "I can't," declared Sweeney. "But I understand. I understand," Geist continued. "But are you excited for where this is headed for season three?" "I am. I'm really excited. I love playing Cassie, especially last season because she was so crazy. And as an actor that's just so much fun to kind of stretch your legs and play characters that go insane and do all these crazy choices. So I'm really looking forward to seeing what Cassie does season three," Sweeney said. NBC News' Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist will air the full interview on Sunday, June 4.