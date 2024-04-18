Hollywood producer Carol Baum recently made some harsh comments about actress Sydney Sweeney, such as saying that she doesn't believe Sweeney "can't act" and isn't "pretty." Now, the Euphoria star has reacted to the statements.

Sweeney's representative gave Variety this statement, in response to Baum: "How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman. If that's what she's learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that's shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms Baum's character."

Baum has produced 34 films over the years, including Father of the Bride and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Recently, she was speaking with New York Times film critic Janet Maslin at a screening of her 1988 film Dead Ringers, starring Jeremy Irons, and took some unexpected verbal jabs at Sweeney.

"There's an actress who everybody loves now – Sydney Sweeney," Baum said, per the Daily Mail. "I don't get Sydney Sweeney. I was watching on the plane Sydney Sweeney's movie because I wanted to watch it. I wanted to know who she is and why everybody's talking about her."

"I watched this unwatchable movie- sorry to people who love this movie – [this] romantic comedy where they hate each other," Baum continued, referring to Sweeney's recent rom-com, Anyone But You, with Glen Powell.

Referring to a producing class she teaches at the USC School of Cinematic Arts, Baum added, "I said to my class, "Explain this girl to me. She's not pretty, she can't act. Why is she so hot?' Nobody had an answer but then the question was asked, 'Well if you could get your movie made because she was in it, would you do it?"

Baum continued, "I said, 'Well that's a really good question...that's a very hard question to answer because we all want to get the movie made and who walks away from a green light? Nobody I know. Your job is to get the movie made." At this time, it doesn't appear Baum has responded to the statement from Sweeney's reps.