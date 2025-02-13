Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mom Taking Legal Action Against Allison Holker

The family of late dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss plans to take legal action against his widow, Allison Holker, following the release of her bombshell memoir This Far earlier this month.

“Due to the unproven statements published in Allison’s memoir, we have decided to seek legal counsel to examine this matter,” Stephen’s mother, Connie Boss Alexander, wrote in an Instagram post on Feb. 12. “There are a lot of unanswered questions and we want answers.”

Alexander continued that her family was “completely appalled by the misleading accounts and inconsistencies” in Holker’s memoir, which contains allegations that Boss had been using drugs before his death by suicide in December 2022. Holker also claimed in the book that the Ellen DeGeneres Show alum’s journal entries she read after his passing alluded to him suffering sexual abuse as a child at the hands of an adult male.

“As a family, we have repeatedly shown compassion toward Allison despite her disrespectful and evasive actions since Stephen’s passing,” Alexander continued her post. “Her portrayal of Stephen appears to reshape his story into a narrative that aligns with her perspective.”

Boss’ mother went on to claim that Holker, who is mom to Boss’ children, Weslie, 16, Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 6, had caused “unnecessary hurt” with her memoir. “Stephen does not deserve this treatment, in life or death,” she stated, “and her accounts cause us to doubt everything she has uttered publicly and privately.”

Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss attend the PUBG Mobile’s #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, Alexander and Boss’ brother, Dre Rose, appeared on CBS Mornings to share their feelings about Holker’s memoir, with Alexander calling into question the dancer’s claim that Boss had left behind a “cornucopia of drugs” in their home.

“I don’t believe that there was that type of issue, that type of problem,” Alexander told Gayle King. “And don’t get me wrong, I applaud speaking about mental health awareness, ’cause of course, there was something going on there at the end that we’re not aware of.”

She continued, “If that was the intent of the book to make people aware, look out for these type of signs, there’s a way to say that in general without denigrating the memory and the legacy that he built and that’s there for his children.”

Holker has yet to respond to Alexander’s threat of legal action but previously addressed backlash from her late husband’s friends and family on social media. “I want to be clear that my only intention in writing the book is to share my own story as well as part of my life with Stephen to help other people. Just like you, I never really knew what happened, and even as I am trying to put the pieces together I will never really know,” she wrote on Jan. 8.

“If you decide to read the book, hopefully you’ll see my intention is to celebrate the love and life I shared with Stephen and our three beautiful children, and also the more complex aspects of both of our lives,” she continued. “I hope that by sharing our full story maybe I can help someone else who might see themselves or a loved one in Stephen. In sharing I hope maybe they catch some [of] the red flags that I missed before it’s too late.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.