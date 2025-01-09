Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mother Breaks Silence on Allison Holker’s ‘Hurtful’ Allegations

The mother of late dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss has unleashed a powerful rebuke against recent claims made by his widow Allison Holker, igniting a family controversy over the performer’s legacy. Connie Boss Alexander, who has maintained privacy since her son’s death by suicide in December 2022, took to Instagram Thursday to address what she describes as “misleading and hurtful claims” about Boss. “Our family is absolutely appalled by the misleading and hurtful claims made about my son, Stephen Boss,” she wrote, asserting that media outlets spreading “untruths” have “crossed every line of decency.”

“As his mother, I will not let these accusations go unanswered,” Alexander declared in her statement. “We will not stand by while his name and legacy are tarnished.” She explained, “For the last two years, I have remained quiet and away from the public eye to protect my family,” adding that her “primary focus has been on healing and attempting to remain connected to my grandchildren.”

“But when I read these dreadful claims about my baby, our beloved Stephen, I realized I could not stay silent any longer,” she wrote, vowing that “Our family will ensure his name and memory are protected, and we are committed to defending his honor.”

TMZ reports that while Alexander, who noted Stephen “doesn’t deserve this,” never directly named Holker in her statement, the timing and context clearly indicate her target. The situation has escalated as other family members and friends have joined the fray, with varying degrees of criticism toward Holker’s revelations.

Courtney Ann Platt, who identifies herself as a close friend of the couple, launched perhaps the most scathing critique on Instagram, characterizing Holker’s actions as “by far the most tacky, classless, opportunistic act I have ever seen in my entire life.” The fitness trainer accused Holker of treating Alexander “like garbage this entire time” and criticized the memoir for airing “dirty laundry,” arguing that in doing so, Holker is “attempting to dim the bright loyal, loving, light that was your husband, my friend.”

Boss’s brother Dré Rose amplified these sentiments by resharing Platt’s post with the endorsement “No lies told…” According to TMZ, family members have started “lobbing accusations at Holker … claiming she made them sign an NDA to attend tWitch’s funeral and that she was actually the one using drugs.”

Holker has defended her decision to share these intimate details, posting a lengthy statement on her Instagram Stories that emphasizes her good intentions. “To fans of Stephen and our family and friends,” she wrote. “I want to be clear that my only intention in writing the book is to share my own story as well as part of my life with Stephen to help other people. Just like you.”

She elaborated, “If you decide to read the book, hopefully you’ll see my intention is to celebrate the love and life I shared with Stephen and our three beautiful children, and also the more complex aspects of both of our lives. I hope that by sharing our full story maybe I can help someone else who might see themselves or a loved one in Stephen.”