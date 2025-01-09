Allison Holker Speaks out on Backlash From Late Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Family and Friends Amid Book Revelations

Allison Holker is defending her decision to include personal details about late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss in her upcoming memoir after receiving backlash from friends and family members.

In her upcoming memoir, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light (out Feb. 4), Holker revealed details from Boss’ life that he had never discussed publicly prior to his death by suicide in December 2020. Holker also admitted to reading her late husband’s journals while hoping to find closure after his death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After receiving backlash for those decisions, the 36-year-old widow took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Jan. 8 to explain her intentions. “To fans of Stephen and our family and friends, I want to be clear that my only intention in writing the book is to share my own story as well as part of my life with Stephen to help other people,” she wrote. “Just like you, I never really knew what happened, and even as I am trying to put the pieces together I will never really know.”

Allison Holker

Holker said that she hoped the book would help “celebrate the love and life” she and Boss had together and with their three children — daughters Wesley Renae and Zaia and son Maddox. “I hope that by sharing our full story maybe I can help someone else who might see themselves or a loved one in Stephen,” the professional dancer continued. “In sharing I hope that maybe they can catch some of the red flags that I missed before it’s too late.”

Having spoken “in detail” with multiple mental health organizations in the process of writing this book, Holker said she also plans to donate the book profits to the Move With Kindness foundation she set up in her husband’s memory.

“My hope is that that we won’t need to lose another husband, brother, father, or friend to suicide,” she concluded. “I believe that if Stephen were able to choose, he would choose to have his story told if it meant saving even one life. Much love to all those who have supported our family these many years.”

Holker’s initial memoir preview garnered plenty of backlash online this week, with her former So You Think You Can Dance co-star Courtney Ann Platt calling it “by far the most tacky, classless, opportunistic act I have ever seen in my entire life” on Instagram.

Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, also took to Instagram to call out the “untruths” circulating about her late son. “Our family is absolutely appalled by the misleading and hurtful claims made about my son, Stephen Boss,” she wrote in a Jan. 9 Instagram post.

Zaia Boss, Allison Holker, Weslie Fowler, Maddox Laurel Boss, and Stephen “tWitch” Boss attend Illumination and Universal Pictures’ “Minions: The Rise of Gru” Los Angeles premiere on June 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

“The recent publications spreading untruths about Stephen have crossed every line of decency. As his mother, I will not let these accusations go unanswered,” she continued. “We will not stand by while his name and legacy are tarnished. He doesn’t deserve this, and the kids don’t deserve this.”

“For the last two years, I have remained quiet and away from the public eye to protect my family. My primary focus has been on healing and attempting to remain connected to my grandchildren,” she concluded. “But when I read these dreadful claims about my baby, our beloved Stephen, I realized I could not stay silent any longer. Our family will ensure his name and memory are protected, and we are committed to defending his honor.”