Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Family and Friends Slam Widow Allison Holker Over Tell-All Memoir

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s family and friends are coming with bared teeth for his widow, Allison Holker, as she promotes her upcoming memoir, sharing sensitive details about Boss’s death in the process. Calling it a “smear campaign,” the late dancer-DJ’s family and friends said on social media that they’re fed up and ready to speak publicly.

Holker, 36, claimed this week in an interview with PEOPLE that Boss, who died by suicide at age 40 in December 2022, had hidden a “cornucopia” of drugs inside his shoeboxes in their closet. She claimed she was unaware of his alleged drug habit before his death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was with one of my really dear friends, and we were cleaning out the closet and picking out an outfit for him for the funeral,” Holker said in the interview. “It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed. It was very alarming to me to learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue [about]. It was a really scary moment in my life to figure that out, but it also helped me process that he was going through so much and he was hiding so much, and there must have been a lot of shame in that.”

Family friend Courtney Ann Platt slammed the memoir and Holker’s claim on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo of the interview alongside a lengthy caption. “Anyone who knows me, knows I go straight to source during a conflict and handle my business but since there’s clearly no shame in being so public, I haven’t said a word in two years but here I go,” Platt wrote.

Platt, who said she witnessed Holker and Boss’s relationship from its infancy, slammed the memoir and its promotion as “by far the most tacky, classless, opportunistic act I have ever seen in my entire life.” She claimed that Holker forced Boss’s family and friends to sign an non-disclosure agreement following his death so they wouldn’t “share anything or ruin his name as if that was on anyone’s mind in the first place and here you go and write a book with all the dirty laundry smearing his name and attempting to dim the bright loyal, loving, light that was your husband, my friend.”

“Yes, he took his own life which is a fact all of us still can’t fathom and he was clearly having mental health issues, hurting so deeply and this is your example of empathy? Of your love?” she wrote. “This smear campaign for a buck is absolutely not what he would have ever wanted. No matter how bad he was hurting. Not for second. You’re a living, breathing bulldozer. Stick to your own demons. Shame on you Allison, shame on your money hungry team. Let my friend Rest in Peace not your PR.”

Boss’s brother, Dré Rose, shared a similar sentiment on his Instagram Stories. “No lies told…” he wrote over top a photo of Platt’s post. He has also reposted many other similar Stories from others slamming the memoir.

In August 2023, Dré mentioned the NDAs that Boss’s loved ones allegedly were asked to sign. “It’s deeply concerning to notice how my deceased brother’s children have been drawn into the complexities of adult disputes, effectively being weaponized in the process,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

“We have noticed a disturbing lack of communication and inclusion concerning the children’s activities and well-being,” he went on. “It’s disheartening that their interactions with their grandmother, and the wider family, have been noticeably limited.”

Boss’s cousin, Elle Noir, claimed on X (previously Twitter) that Holker has been “trying to tarnish [Boss’s] legacy and refuses to let the Boss family see the children.” She also claimed that Holker “made me and his actual family… sign an NDA just to even attend the funeral.”