Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: More Details on 'Ellen' Star's Final Hours at Hotel Surface

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the longtime DJ for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, reportedly spent his final hours at a motel less than one mile from his home in Los Angeles. Boss' death has been ruled a suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was 40 and is survived by his wife, dancer Allison Holker, and their three children.

Boss allegedly checked into the motel near his home Monday morning, sources told TMZ late Wednesday. Motel staffers told the outlet that Boss did not appear to be in distress and was not visibly upset. He only carried a small bag with him and booked his room for just one night.

On Tuesday, Boss missed his checkout time, so employees went to his room. They found him dead in the bathroom from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Staffers told TMZ they did not hear gunfire, possibly because the motel has separate units in a U-shaped structure.

Earlier Wednesday, TMZ reported that Holker went to a Los Angeles Police Department station Tuesday because Boss left without his car, something he never did. Meanwhile, paramedics received a call about a medical emergency at the motel at about 11:15 a.m. Boss was pronounced dead at the scene.

Holker, who married Boss in 2013, confirmed the sad news in a statement. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," she said. "He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Boss, a Montgomery, Alabama native, rose to fame after competing on The Wade Robson Project and Star Search. After competing on So You Think You Can Dance, Ellen DeGeneres hired him as a guest DJ in 2014. He stayed with the show until it ended earlier this year. In 2020, Boss was promoted to co-executive producer. Boss also appeared in Magic Mike XXL, Step Up 3D, Modern Family, Young & Hungry, and the Disney+ movie The Hip Hop Nutcracker.

"We are shocked and heartbroken by the tragic news of the passing of Stephen 'Twitch' Boss. tWitch was a multi-faceted talent and integral part of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and our Warner Bros. Television Group family," Warner Bros. Television Group, which distributed Ellen, said in a statement Wednesday. "He had the ability to bring communities of people together each day to share in joy and laughter. Most importantly, he was a beloved friend, husband, and father. We extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to his family, friends, and fans."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.