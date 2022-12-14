Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Fans Flood His Social Media With Tributes Following His Reported Death

By Stephen Andrew

It's been reported that DJ and professional dancer Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has died. In the wake of the news, fans of the beloved star have flooded his social media with tributes. According to TMZ, Boss was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel room on Tuesday. His cause of death has not been officially reported, by is said to have been from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The outlet reports that Boss' wife, Allison Holker, went to an LAPD station to report that Boss has left home without taking his car, which was out of the ordinary.

A short time later, first responders answer an emergency call at the aforementioned hotel and found Boss. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The shocking news has brought out many memorials and messages for Holker from Boss' fans and friends, with fellow dancer Emma Portner writing on his most recent Instagram post, "Crying for you and the kids. My heart is broken. I'm so sorry. Twitch is one of the reasons I dance. my heart. Here for you now and always." Scroll down to read more heartfelt posts from those mourning Boss' death.

"Doesn’t Seem Real"

"It truly doesn't seem real. We are sending you and your babies so much love and please let us know how we can best support you. I'm so sorry Allison," wrote Dancing With The Stars pro Sharna Burgess.

prevnext

"Heartbroken"

"What a huge loss! I'm so sad and in total shock," a fan wrote on one of Boss' recent Instagram posts. "His life seemed to be going so well for him. Wow, the demons inside all of us are so hidden because I would have never imagined that happy guy being sad and depressed. The dancing world will miss you Twitch."

prevnext

"Rest Easy"

"Heartbreaking," a fan offered. "Makes no sense at all. My deepest condolences to family, friends and colleagues. RIP tWitch."

prevnext

"My Heart is Heavy"

"My heart is broken," someone else commented. "I have followed Twitch since SYTYCD. My heart goes out to his family. May you RIP. You will be so missed."

prevnext

"Gained an Angel"

"Always check on the happiest in the room. I'm so sorry you were struggling. You'll be so missed," another person wrote.

prevnext

"Gone Way Too Soon"

"So truly sorry for your loss!! I pray that GOD gets you and the entire family through this devastation. My condolences to you all," one more fan added.

prevnext
0comments

"Missed Dearly"

"Our hearts are breaking. You never know what is really going on in someone else mind. I'm so sorry you were struggling and couldn't ask for help. You will be missed dearly by so many. Thoughts and prayers to Allison and all family," a final Instagram user wrote.

prev
Start the Conversation

of