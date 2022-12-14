Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Fans Flood His Social Media With Tributes Following His Reported Death
It's been reported that DJ and professional dancer Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has died. In the wake of the news, fans of the beloved star have flooded his social media with tributes. According to TMZ, Boss was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel room on Tuesday. His cause of death has not been officially reported, by is said to have been from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The outlet reports that Boss' wife, Allison Holker, went to an LAPD station to report that Boss has left home without taking his car, which was out of the ordinary.
A short time later, first responders answer an emergency call at the aforementioned hotel and found Boss. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The shocking news has brought out many memorials and messages for Holker from Boss' fans and friends, with fellow dancer Emma Portner writing on his most recent Instagram post, "Crying for you and the kids. My heart is broken. I'm so sorry. Twitch is one of the reasons I dance. my heart. Here for you now and always." Scroll down to read more heartfelt posts from those mourning Boss' death.
"Doesn’t Seem Real"
"It truly doesn't seem real. We are sending you and your babies so much love and please let us know how we can best support you. I'm so sorry Allison," wrote Dancing With The Stars pro Sharna Burgess.
"Heartbroken"
I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022
"What a huge loss! I'm so sad and in total shock," a fan wrote on one of Boss' recent Instagram posts. "His life seemed to be going so well for him. Wow, the demons inside all of us are so hidden because I would have never imagined that happy guy being sad and depressed. The dancing world will miss you Twitch."
"Rest Easy"
Rest easy, tWitch. pic.twitter.com/jpynT2TKhy— Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) December 14, 2022
"Heartbreaking," a fan offered. "Makes no sense at all. My deepest condolences to family, friends and colleagues. RIP tWitch."
"My Heart is Heavy"
The world lost a bright light today. Twitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/VmvxFgOF5d— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 14, 2022
"My heart is broken," someone else commented. "I have followed Twitch since SYTYCD. My heart goes out to his family. May you RIP. You will be so missed."
"Gained an Angel"
To the man upstairs, please welcome the best dance partner, faux DJ, and host… Stephen "tWitch" Boss! Take care of him and take care of his family. You've gained an angel who needs no introduction.
Just keep dancing.— Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) December 14, 2022
"Always check on the happiest in the room. I'm so sorry you were struggling. You'll be so missed," another person wrote.
"Gone Way Too Soon"
You’ll be missed by brother. You’ll be missed. Thanks for always laughing and smiling with me.
Stephen “tWitch” gone way too soon 💔💔💔. RIP tWitch. pic.twitter.com/rxthGUTPLZ— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 14, 2022
"So truly sorry for your loss!! I pray that GOD gets you and the entire family through this devastation. My condolences to you all," one more fan added.
"Missed Dearly"
A kind soul and a sweet person.. that is how I will remember Twitch... This was his 40th birthday party .. my heart goes out to his family especially Allison and their beautiful kids.. this is devastating... I love you brother and will miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/qkmsM3aodT— loni love (@LoniLove) December 14, 2022
"Our hearts are breaking. You never know what is really going on in someone else mind. I'm so sorry you were struggling and couldn't ask for help. You will be missed dearly by so many. Thoughts and prayers to Allison and all family," a final Instagram user wrote.