Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Fans Flood His Social Media With Tributes Following His Reported Death

It's been reported that DJ and professional dancer Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has died. In the wake of the news, fans of the beloved star have flooded his social media with tributes. According to TMZ, Boss was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel room on Tuesday. His cause of death has not been officially reported, by is said to have been from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The outlet reports that Boss' wife, Allison Holker, went to an LAPD station to report that Boss has left home without taking his car, which was out of the ordinary.

A short time later, first responders answer an emergency call at the aforementioned hotel and found Boss. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The shocking news has brought out many memorials and messages for Holker from Boss' fans and friends, with fellow dancer Emma Portner writing on his most recent Instagram post, "Crying for you and the kids. My heart is broken. I'm so sorry. Twitch is one of the reasons I dance. my heart. Here for you now and always." Scroll down to read more heartfelt posts from those mourning Boss' death.