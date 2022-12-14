Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Cause of Death: What We Know

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the longtime DJ for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died on Tuesday, reportedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No official cause of death has been determined, but law enforcement sources told TMZ he took his own life. Boss was 40 and leaves behind his wife, dancer Allison Holker, and their three children.

Holker, 34, reportedly ran into a Los Angeles Police Department station on Tuesday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. She was concerned because Boss left home without his car, something he never did. Around 11:15 a.m., paramedics separately responded to a medical emergency at a Los Angeles hotel. They found Boss there, with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children." Holker included a message for her husband, wiring, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Boss and Holker married in 2013. One of Boss' last Instagram posts was a tribute to Holker on the ninth anniversary of their wedding. Boss is also survived by their three children, Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

Boss first caught Hollywood's attention on MTV's The Wade Robson Project and was a runner-up on Star Search. In 2008, he competed in So You Think You Can Dance and later competed again as an All-Star. In 2014, Ellen DeGeneres hired him as DJ for The Ellen DeGeneres Show and the two quickly built a fan-favorite rapport. Boss often filled in for DeGeneres when she was absent and was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020. After Ellen ended, he was hired as a judge on SYTYCD.

Boss also had several acting credits. He starred in Magic Mike XXL, and appeared in episodes of Bones, Touch, Drop Dead Diva, Love, Modern Family, and Young & Hungry. His final project, The Hip Hop Nutcracker, was released on Disney+ last month.

"I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," DeGeneres wrote on Instagram. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.