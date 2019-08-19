‘DWTS’ Alum Allison Holker and Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Reveal Gender of Baby No. 2

Dancing With The Stars pro dancer Allison Holker and her husband, Ellen DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss have revealed the gender of their second baby together. In a celebratory post on Instagram, the dancer and her hubby were all smiles while telling fans their child will be a baby girl.

The post on the DWTS alum’s Instagram page didn’t waste any time getting to the news, stating, “It’s a girl” at the very start of her caption.

“Can’t even express all the incredible emotions we are feeling right now! I am so excited to be bringing in another beautiful baby girl into the world,” Holker wrote on the photo.

“And we are so grateful for all the LOVE that we were showered with yesterday from our friends and family joining us in the gender reveal! This baby girl is already surrounded by love and support! Here we go [Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss].”

The couple announced the pregnancy back in May, actually surprising everybody with the news on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in a sweet moment.

“I wanted to tell you something … but I need someone to help me out, so just give me one second, please,” Boss told Ellen on the air as he had Holker come out to join him. “We thought that this was the perfect opportunity to announce that we’re having a baby.”

Holker later shared the moment on her Instagram, bursting with glee over the news.

“WE’RE HAVING A BABY,” Holker captioned the post. “We are so excited to announce I’m pregnant and for MOTHERS DAY it’s perfect! This is just such an incredible feeling being able to share this news with all of you! Our family is growing and we couldn’t be happier!”

It is the couple’s second child together after 3-year-old Maddox. The Dancing With The Stars alum also has a 10-year-old daughter, Weslie, from a previous relationship.

The couple met on So You Think You Can Dance Season 7 and married in December 2013. They both gushed about their first child in a chat with Us Weekly back in 2016.

“[Maddox’s birth] was truly an unforgettable moment and we are grateful to everyone that shared in the experience and made it so monumental. Our family feels full!” the couple told Us Weekly. “Maddox already has the best big sister Weslie, they have already bonded and share a truly beautiful love.”

Congratulations to the reality couple. Looking forward to the special day shortly.