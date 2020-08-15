Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Speaks out Further on Ellen DeGeneres Following Toxic Workplace Allegations

✖

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been at the center of controversy as of late with a number of former and current staffers alleging there is a toxic work environment on the set of the talk show. Some individuals have even claimed that Ellen DeGeneres herself has engaged in inappropriate behavior on the set. Many celebrities have subsequently come to DeGeneres' defense to lend their support to the host. Stephen' tWitch' Boss, who appears as the DJ on the talk show, recently spoke out in support of DeGeneres, saying that "there's been love" on the series. Following those aforementioned comments, Boss has opened up even more about working alongside DeGeneres during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

While DeGeneres has been tied to these allegations lately, Boss praised the host's kindness to ET and told the outlet what he's learned from her. "[She's taught me] that no act of kindness is too small, honestly," he said. "And with that being said, it doesn't matter what status you are, where you are or what place you are at in life – you can still spread kindness and that kindness will still make waves." As ET noted, Boss has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and he has even discussed how white people can be better allies to people of color with DeGeneres on her talk show. "Because when we're talking about somebody like Ellen DeGeneres, she's an international superstar, right?" Boss continued. "But at the same time, she upholds that message of kindness and spreading kindness however you can – and not just when her show is on. At any day and any time, kindness is going to matter. I think that's one of the greatest things I've learned from her words, and even just from watching her operating on a day-to-day basis."

In late July, Warner Bros. Television launched an investigation into the workplace on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. They will speak to current and former employees after allegations of intimidation, sexual harassment, and racism surfaced. As previously mentioned, Boss already spoke out in defense of DeGeneres in light of these serious claims. "We can't speak too much legally about it, but I'll say this, there's been love," he told Us Weekly. "Obviously, there's some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there's been, love. I'll just leave it at that until there's a time where we can address more publicly. There's been love and there will continue to be love.