‘SYTYCD’ Alum Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Wife ‘DWTS’ Alum Allison Holker Talk Taking a Seat at the Judge’s Table

Dance super couple Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and wife Allison Holker are taking their careers full circle.

After their talent drove them to the top of the dance world on So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing With the Stars, respectively, the couple is taking a break from being judged and taking their seat behind the judges’ table — Boss with the show that made him a household name and Holker on E!’s Funny Dance Show.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the two reflected on how far they’ve come.

“I mean, look, it’s a full circle situation,” Boss said. “It’s something that I think that both of us really appreciate because it’s one thing to just kind of be appointed to a judge table. Just to be cast on the show, to be appointed to the judge table. And it’s another thing to actually go through the experience — to know what it is to dance as a contestant then choreograph, then come back as a professional partner.”

He added, “I think we’re bringing a lot of expertise to judging tables that I think is needed. The little bit of empathy as well for people that are going through the contest.”

“It’s really incredible to be able to give back to the community in a different way. It’s very new, it’s very exciting,” Holker agreed, adding that the physical commitment to judging is a lot different too. “Man, my body is not nearly as sore. I get home from working and I’m like, ‘Oh, wow. I can still move.”

She reassured, “But man, anytime we’re on a dance floor though, we’re still gonna bust a move.”

In addition to giving back to the dance community, the parents of two are giving back to children who don’t have the same opportunities as their peers. Partnering with JetBlue’s Soar With Reading Program, the two have been helping to provide 100,000 free books to kids not far from their own children’s ages who live in “book deserts” without access to age appropriate reading material.

The two even brought their kids, Weslie and Maddox, to the San Francisco area to help unveil five free book vending machines that will serve the community.

“It was really incredible to be able to share with our kids, obviously a family vacation. But also giving them a look into giving back and being a part of a community,” Holker said. “And seeing their eyes light up when they saw the kids getting their first books. I think it’s really special that were able to, you know with our busy lives, involve our kids and allow them to see into things and get involved.”

Boss added, “You know how important [books] are and how much information that they hold. So to be able to make that kind of an impact in the community, where they were struggling to have the access to books like that…how can we not get behind something like that?”

