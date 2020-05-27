'Sons of Anarchy', 'Chernobyl Diaries' Fans Stunned by Dimitri Diatchenko's Cause of Death

Sons and Anarchy and Chernobyl Diaries fans are reacting after actor Dimitri Diatchenko's cause of death was released by the Office of the Medical Examiner in Daytona Beach, Florida Wednesday. According to the report, which was released more than a month after his passing, the actor's death was an accident following ""illicit drug abuse with prescription drug use." His official cause of death is listed as a combination of fentanyl and diazepam toxicity, the report also noting that Diatchenko, 52, suffered from cardiomegaly — an enlarged heart — and had moderate coronary artery disease

At the time of his passing, reports suggested Diatchenko died from a heart attack or that his death was related to being shocked by 220 volts of electricity while on a construction job the previous week. The medical examiner's report excluded a delayed arrhythmia from the electrical shock as a cause of death and noted that he had long-standing prescriptions for hydrocodone and diazepam, but did not confirm a fentanyl prescription.

Diatchenko, a San Francisco native, had a long list of credits, including voicing characters in video games from the Red Alert, Iron Man, Call of Duty, and Tomb Raider franchises as well as characters on animated TV series such as Family Guy, The Wild Thornberries, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. His other credits included G.I. Jane, Chernobyl Diaries, Alias, How I Met Your Mother, Bones, Sons of Anarchy, 2 Broke Girls, and General Hospital.

Fans, who were notably shocked following his April 21 passing, were stunned to learn of his cause of death, many taking to Twitter and other forms of social media. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to the latest developments in Diatchenko's death.