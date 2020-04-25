'Sons of Anarchy,' 'Chernobyl Diaries,' Fans Stunned by Dimitri Diatchenko's Death at 52
Dimitri Diatchenko's death came as a surprise to the acting community when it became public knowledge on Friday. The actor, who appeared in Chernobyl Diaries and several episodes of Sons of Anarchy, died on Tuesday from unknown circumstances. Hisdeath was especially odd, being as he seemed to be in good health and had just auditioned for an NCIS role, per Fox News. His representatives also alluded to a recent electrical accident that could have led to complications.
"Actor, voiceover artist and musician Dimitri Diatchenko passed away suddenly on April 21, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Florida," a representative's statement to the outlet stated. "Furthering autopsy results, it appeared to be either a heart attack or related to being shocked by 220v of electricity while on the job the week prior. Dimitri was a first-generation American of Ukrainian, Greek and Swedish descent. He became a familiar face in the homes of many by landing Guest Starring and Recurring roles on the series How I Met Your Mother, Bones, Sons of Anarchy, 2 Broke Girls, Criminal Minds and more."
As news of the actor's death spread online, many of his fans and friends took to social media to mourn him. Longtime friends shared stories about Diatchenko and some even highlighted his skills as a classical guitar player. Others who admired his work also shared photos and tributes to him. Scroll through to see some of the tributes to the late actor.
I'm still in shock over the death of one of my college friends. Dimitri was larger than life! He was a ridiculously...Posted by Kevin Manderville on Friday, April 24, 2020
Ukrainian American actor and World Class classical guitarist Dimitri Diatchenko has died! My comment below is a live guitar solo from 2012.Posted by Larrie Veith on Saturday, April 25, 2020
may God rest his soul— Matt (@Now_I_get_it) April 25, 2020
Amazing talent.Posted by Teri Glass Bennett on Friday, April 24, 2020
View this post on Instagram
CELEBRITY PASSING: RIP to actor Dimitri Diatchenko who passed away on 04-24-20 at the age of 52. Cause of death is unknown according to @tmz_tv. He was most notable in the Chernobyl Diaries (2012), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), Fallout 4, Call of Duty Infinite War and much more. #rip #restinpeace #dimitridiatchenko #tmz #chernobyldiaries #indianajones #fallout4 #callofdutyinfinitewarfare #phillytainment
That sucks!!!!Posted by Brian Patterson on Saturday, April 25, 2020