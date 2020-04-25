'Sons of Anarchy,' 'Chernobyl Diaries,' Fans Stunned by Dimitri Diatchenko's Death at 52

Dimitri Diatchenko's death came as a surprise to the acting community when it became public knowledge on Friday. The actor, who appeared in Chernobyl Diaries and several episodes of Sons of Anarchy, died on Tuesday from unknown circumstances. Hisdeath was especially odd, being as he seemed to be in good health and had just auditioned for an NCIS role, per Fox News. His representatives also alluded to a recent electrical accident that could have led to complications.

"Actor, voiceover artist and musician Dimitri Diatchenko passed away suddenly on April 21, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Florida," a representative's statement to the outlet stated. "Furthering autopsy results, it appeared to be either a heart attack or related to being shocked by 220v of electricity while on the job the week prior. Dimitri was a first-generation American of Ukrainian, Greek and Swedish descent. He became a familiar face in the homes of many by landing Guest Starring and Recurring roles on the series How I Met Your Mother, Bones, Sons of Anarchy, 2 Broke Girls, Criminal Minds and more."

As news of the actor's death spread online, many of his fans and friends took to social media to mourn him. Longtime friends shared stories about Diatchenko and some even highlighted his skills as a classical guitar player. Others who admired his work also shared photos and tributes to him. Scroll through to see some of the tributes to the late actor.