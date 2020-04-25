Dimitri Diatchenko, 'Sons of Anarchy' and 'Chernobyl Diaries' Actor, Dead at 52

Actor Dimitri Diatchenko has passed away at the age of 52. The news was confirmed by Diatchenko's agent, Roger Paul, as reported by Deadline.

Diatchenko apparently died suddenly on April 21 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Paul has said that it could have to do with an electric shock he got while working days earlier or a possible been a heart attack. The official autopsy reports are still pending. The San Francisco native, Diatchenko managed to land a number of high-profile roles on shows ranging from How I Met Your Mother, Bones and Criminal Minds. However, he also made quite an impression as the head Russian back in Season 4 of Sons of Anarchy.

Although Kurt Sutter's beloved biker drama wasn't the only chance Diatchenko got at a role of that sort. A first-generation American whose parents hailed from Ukraine, the actor had a natural talent for playing Russian characters, and did so in projects like Get Smart, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and Chernobyl Diaries. He also did a fair amount of voicework, which can be heard in everything from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Family Guy and The Wild Thornberries.

This story is developing.