Sofia Vergara’s Mother’s Day Involved Roses On Roses On Roses

Star of Modern Family Sofia Vergara celebrated Mother's Day surrounded by her family, and thanks to choices in flowers and outfits, the day was full of pink roses.

Mother's day roses🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 14, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

In the sweet photo, Vergara is seen embracing her husband Joe Manganiello. It's tough to say whether Vergara received the flowers before putting on the skirt or after putting on the skirt, but it's hard to believe the color of the flowers could match the flowers on her dress so closely just coincidentally.

The 44-year-old also posted an adorable photo of herself with her son and her niece.

Mothers Day🌹🌹🌹🌹 @manologonzalezvergara @cdvergara A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 14, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

With her hit sitcom wrapping for the season only a few weeks ago, Vergara has been sharing photos of how she spends her time when not filming Modern Family. One video featured the curvaceous actress attempting to mount an inflatable bull in her pool, with a subsequent shot showing her posed on the toy victoriously.

Vergara's time off hasn't been completely focused on recreational activities, as she's also been working on a new film Bent, which also stars Karl Urban.

The film is described as "the redemptive tale of Danny Gallagher (Urban), a shamed and discredited narcotics detective who, upon his release from prison, makes plans to seek revenge on the accuser who framed him and killed his partner. In seeking out the truth of what happened the night his partner was killed, and he was framed, Gallagher investigates the mysterious car bomb murder of a local bookie's sister. Gallagher soon discovers that the murder is connected to an elaborate conspiracy involving high-stakes treason with major international implications."

Her starring role in Bent will be her first return to theaters in a major role in two years, following Hot Pursuit, which co-starred Reese Witherspoon.

