6 Most Unexpected Celebrity Divorces of 2023
Not all marriages are meant to last forever.
As the year comes to an end, so does some of our favorite celebrity relationships. While breakups are typically sad, some were purely shocking. While the biggest surprise for most fans has been the ongoing divorce saga between The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, a deep dive proved that with their financial mess, the writings were on the wall. But other divorce announcements stunned many to their core.
In the beginning, most promise to move forward amicably, but it quickly shifts. Here are six unexpected divorces from celebrities who had fans screaming #couplesgoals.
Billy Porter and Adam Smith
After six years of marriage, the longtime couple went their separate ways. They'd been together sine 2009. "I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years," Porter's rep Simon Halls said in a statement at the time. "The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter," added Halls. "There will be no further comment from either parties and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected."
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
America's favorite stepmom is now single after the Modern Family star announced in a joint statement that after seven years of marriage, they'd be going their separate ways. Vergara didn't stay down for long. She rang in her 51st birthday with a bikini pic posted to the gram.
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez
The pair wed in 2021 after a series of relationship misfortunes for the Sam and Cat alum. The split was messy, with Grande reportedly hooking up with her married Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, in the process. Despite such, Grande and Gomez reportedly grew apart due to lifestyle differences, and were able to settle the divorce amicably. Slater's estranged wife, however, is not happy.
Britney Spears and Sam Ashgari
It seemed the pop diva finally got her happily ever after when the court ended her 13-year conservatorship and she wed her longtime love, Sam Ashgari. The "Oops I Did It Again" singer desired to start a family. Sadly, after announcing her pregnancy, a miscarriage soon followed. And it seems things went downhill from there. Ashgari filed to end the marriage, with rumors of Spears cheating, erratic behavior occurring, and concerns about her mental health running wild.
Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray
Typically private about her marriage, fans were saddened when the famous twin announced she was ending her 13-year union to the former NFL player. The ATL star seemingly put acting on the backburner to focus on her marriage and family, while raising their three children, a stepson, and playing BFF to the Kardashian family. Not much about what transpired is known. But hopefully, fans will see more of Khadjiah on the big screen in the future.
Jeannie Mai and Jeezy
In a romance that seemed to be a fairytale for the former The Real host, Jeannie Mai says she was heartbroken and blindsided when she learned Jeezy filed for divorce. The pair went public the same year Mai's divorce from Freddy Harteis was finalized. After swearing off children, she shocked the world when she announced they were pregnant in 2020, months after their home garden wedding. Their daughter, Monaco, was born in Jan. 2022. All seemed well, with Mai even paying tribute to Jeezy on her Instagram page for his New York Times Best Selling book days before the divorce made news. Jeezy claims they tried counseling, and he still came to the same decision. He is seeking joint custody of their daughter as the divorce becomes less than amicable and cheating allegations are thrown around.