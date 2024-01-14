Watch Sofia Vergara Push Back Against TV Host Who Tried to Question Her English

Sofia Vergara is clapping back at a TV host. The Modern Family alum has been busy promoting her new Netflix series Griselda, in which she portrays an infamous Kingpin. She appeared on a talk show in Spain, where host Pablo Motos had called her out on how she pronounced the ABC sitcom. Both of them were speaking in Spanish, except for when Vergara said the sitcom's title. Motos asked her to repeat how she said "Modern Family" in English.

"Does it not sound right?" Vergara wondered. "Because you speak better English than me?" While laughing, Motos confirmed that was the reason. However, the America's Got Talent judge was quick on her feet, and wondered how many Emmy and Golden Globe nominations he had in the United States, since she has four each. Despite her comment, Motos still felt the need to say something back, noting that the "Golden Globes are minor awards. So they don't matter [to me]." Watch the video below, via ET.

This is not the first time someone has made fun of Sofia Vergara's Colombian accent. In 2018, she appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' game show, Ellen's Game of Games. During one of the segments, DeGeneres discussed "sentences that have never been said on television before," with the second example saying, "I completely understand Sofia Vergara." Vergara didn't seem bothered by it, as the two were still friendly with each other. DeGeneres had even brought up her accent before on her talk show.

Meanwhile, Vergara seems to be doing pretty well for herself, even if some people have other opinions. She is continuing to serve as a judge on America's Got Talent, with Season 19 premiering this summer. As previously mentioned, she is also portraying drug Kingpin Griselda Blanco in the new Netflix limited series Griselda, coming out on Jan. 25. Just from the looks of the trailer for Griselda and her transformation, it's going to be quite an intriguing series.

It wouldn't be surprising if Griselda earns her even more Emmy or Golden Globes nominations, and maybe even a win or two. Her transformation as Griselda Blanco is as impressive as ever, and she is unrecognizable. It's going to be exciting to see how she plays the part, and her accent will be the last thing anyone will talk about with her portrayal. Be sure to watch Griselda when it hits Netflix on Jan. 25 as one of the many titles coming to Netflix in January 2024.