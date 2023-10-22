'SNL': Mick Jagger, Lady Gaga and Pedro Pascal Cameo in Bad Bunny Episode

Saturday Night Live is bringing out the star power in spades this season. For the show's Bad Bunny-hosted episode, they brought out three major celebrities to join in on the fun — Pedro Pascal, Lady Gaga, and Mick Jagger. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, served as both the host and musical guest for the Oct. 21 episode.

The celebrity cameos began during Bad Bunny's monologue, which featured him joking about being on Sabado Gigante, a Spanish-language variety show. In an effort to help the singer out, Pascal appeared onstage and offered to be his translator (Bad Bunny expressed that he prefers to speak Spanish). The Mandalorian star also offered up some monologue advice given that he's been in the hosting position before. This wasn't Pascal's only appearance during the episode. Not only did he introduce Bad Bunny's performance of "Monaco," but he also appeared in a sketch alongside the host.

During Pascal's previous turn as the Saturday Night Live host, he did his best to portray a "Protective Mom." He donned the same role (and wig) this time around in "Protective Mom" alongside Bad Bunny, the "Protective Aunt." Of course, Pascal wasn't the only celebrity to have a starring role in one of the night's sketches.

In SNL's "Telenovela" sketch, Bad Bunny eschewed his "Protective Aunt" wig to go in a different, more villainous direction. The singer portrayed a ponytailed villain named Francisco Padillo, who had it out for his brother Tomas, played by cast member Marcello Hernandez. After a brief interruption by the non-Spanish-speaking Latina Jefferson (played by Punkie Johnson), Padillo and Tomas' father, Mick Jagger himself, entered the scene. In his best Spanish and with an obviously fake mustache, he tells the brothers to respect him and gives them more than a few slaps for good measure.

To complete the celebrity cameo hat trick, SNL sought out the help of a major pop star to introduce one of Bad Bunny's performances. Prior to his rendition of "Un Preview," Lady Gaga appeared in the audience to introduce him, much to the surprise and joy of everyone in the studio. The crowd went wild as the "Bad Romance" singer said, 'Nueva York! Puerto Rico y todo el corillo, Bad Bunny!"

Saturday Night Live clearly wanted to keep the celebrity cameo action going for the second week in a row. During the season premiere, hosted by Pete Davidson, both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made appearances. Swift surprised her fans by introducing musical guest Ice Spice while Kelce appeared in a sketch that centered on his headline-making relationship with the "Cruel Summer" singer.