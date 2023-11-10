Sofia Vergara Steps Out With New Boyfriend Justin Saliman Four Months After Divorce From Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara and her new boyfriend, Justin Saliman, stepped out in matching looks for a date night in Los Angeles Monday, four months after the Modern Family alum's divorce from Joe Manganiello. In photos obtained by PEOPLE, the 51-year-old actress looks chic in a loose black tee, matching wide-leg trousers and open-toed heels as she wrapped her arm around her orthopedic surgeon beau, clad in a coordinating black T-shirt and dark jeans.

Vergara and Saliman, who previously worked with the San Francisco 49ers, have been spotted together numerous times since they were photographed as a couple for the first time last month at a Beverly Hills Italian restaurant for Kim Kardashian's birthday celebration. Saliman is the first person to whom Vergara has been romantically linked since she and Manganiello, 46, announced in July that they were splitting up after seven years of marriage.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the former couple shared in a joint statement to Page Six at the time, having tied the knot in front of 350 people at Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives." Two days later, the Magic Mike star filed for divorce from the America's Got Talent judge, citing "irreconcilable differences" in divorce documents.

Saliman has his own experience with divorce, having previously been married to Grimm actress Bree Turner, who filed for divorce from the surgeon in 2018 after 10 years of marriage. Turner cited "irreconcilable differences," as the cause of their divorce and requested joint legal custody of their two kids, daughter Stella Jean and son Dean.

Manganiello also seems to be moving on and is "casually dating" Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty actress Caitlin O'Connor, according to TMZ. The outlet reported in September that Manganiello and O'Connor, 33, met after a Winning Time Season 2 screening in August, allegedly bonding over their Pittsburgh roots. The two have since been spotted at a pool party together as well as leaving the gym together.